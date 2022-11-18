ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — With more than 500 luminaries on the front lawn, Shepherd’s Cove Hospice invites the community to celebrate loved ones at its annual Lights of Love event on Dec. 13.
The family-friendly memorial event invites the community to take time out of the busy holiday season to reflect on joyful memories with loved ones, past and present. Families are welcome to go through the evening’s various activities at their own pace as best meets their needs. The evening includes cookies and hot cocoa, live music, a family photo area with photos printed on site at no charge, a memorial craft to complete at home, and will even include a special visit from Santa!
