MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey commended the Alabama Legislature this week for their successful Special Session.
Lawmakers went into executive session to isolate action on appropriation of the state’s $1.06 billion in American Rescue Plan Act Funds:
“I commend the Alabama Legislature for, once again, answering the call to invest these one-time funds wisely to make improvements in Alabamians’ quality of life, including water, sewer and broadband expansion projects, as well as health care,” Ivey said.
“Alabama can now look to a future of greater promise thanks to the steps we have taken this week to invest these funds wisely.”
Ivey also commented on the repayment of an old debt.
“Eleven years ago during more challenging economic times, the state made a pledge to repay $437 million borrowed from the Alabama Trust Fund in order to bolster the General Fund. Last week, I called upon the Alabama Legislature to finally pay back the remainder of these borrowed funds, noting that unlike D.C., we pay our debts.
“Today, I am pleased to report that lawmakers have responded to my call by swiftly passing legislation appropriating the final $59,997,772 payment due to the Alabama Trust Fund. This is responsible stewardship of the people’s money and a fitting start to a historic Session.
“I am proud to sign this Act restoring the Alabama Trust Fund.”
