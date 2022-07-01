A man facing trial in October for killing three people in Guntersville has a parole hearing in August.
The Alabama Board of Pardons & Paroles Communications Director Matthew Estes said Jimmy O’Neal Spencer has a parole hearing slated for Aug. 9. The date has been on the schedule of hearings for at least three years, according to ABPP officials.
However, Estes said the board revoked Spencer’s parole on Aug. 21, 2018, after he was charged with multiple counts of capital murder.
Spencer is charged with killing Colton Lee, 7, his great-grandmother, Marie Martin, and her neighbor, Martha Reliford, in 2018. The trio were killed in two separate homes on Mulberry Street in Guntersville and their bodies found July 13, 2018. Investigators believe Reliford was the first to die.
A jury trial for their murders has been set for October 17, 2022, at the Marshall County Courthouse. Spencer faces a total of seven counts of capital murder, and, according to court documents, prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.
Estes says at the time of the murders, Spencer was on parole on two life sentence charges for second-degree burglary and first-degree escape.
Alabama Attorney Gen. Steve Marshall described Spencer as a “career criminal” in a news release issued at the time of the murders. Spencer initially entered prison in the 1980s, convicted and imprisoned for numerous serious property and violent crimes. He successfully escaped prison several times. On two separate occasions, Spencer was sentenced to life imprisonment.
Despite his record, Spencer was granted parole in November 2017 and released the following January, Marshall said.
Just months before the murders, Spencer was released from prison and sent to a halfway house in Birmingham where he stayed for three weeks instead of the six months he was supposed to be there. He is believed to have made his way to Guntersville where he had several run-ins with the law before the triple homicide.
“After revoking his parole, the board set Spencer for reconsideration after three years,” said Estes. “The upcoming August date is that scheduled parole hearing.”
Estes added that following any bonds being revoked, reconsideration hearings are required. He says that Spencer’s multiple capital murder charges don’t affect his eligibility for parole consideration, though he states, “the board will thoroughly consider the new charges and case history before making its decision.”
