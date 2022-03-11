A broken down elevator at the Marshall County Jail has not only caused major issues for the daily operations of staff but also impeded the years-long renovation project that already suffered from several setbacks.
According to a county maintenance worker, the elevator stopped work last week when it got stuck between floors with several people inside. The issue, according to technicians who examined the elevator, was with the jack device that raises and lowers the carriage.
Though it wasn’t on the agenda, Sheriff Phil Sims asked the Marshall County Commission during a meeting Wednesday to consider the matter of the broken elevator an emergency so it could be dealt with that day.
“We’ve got to get it repaired,” he said. “To me, this is more of an emergency than anything because we rely on the elevator for so many things just for routine daily operations. We also rely on it for getting equipment upstairs to work on the renovations… It’s unfortunate, but we got to get it fixed.
Renovation project manager Kelly Howard said it could take some time to get the part they need to fix the elevator. To speed things up, he recommended they consider it a change-order and add it to the existing renovation budget so there would be no need to rebid for the elevator repair as its own project.
The commission approved a change order for renovations up to $100,000 to repair the elevator.
County Attorney Clint Maze said the budget for the project could exceed the original bid by 10% without issue but would be subject to audit if it went over that. At roughly $9 million originally budgeted for the jail renovations, Maze said the change orders combined still did not add up to the 10% threshold.
