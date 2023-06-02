An Etowah County man remains behind bars after a traffic stop nets pounds of crystal meth in his car.
Sardis City Police Chief William Alexander said Sardis officers made a traffic stop May 30 at about 2:45 a.m. on Chumley Road in the city’s police jurisdiction.
The stop resulted in the arrest of Christian Wayne Brothers, 27.
Sardis City Police Officer Bryan Causey made the traffic stop and was assisted by Etowah County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Boaz Police.
Officers obtained written consent to search Brothers’ vehicle and found approximately 2.5 pounds of crystal meth.
The Etowah County Drug Task Force was summoned to the scene and took possession of the drugs.
Brothers was arrested and charged with drug trafficking and transported to the Etowah County Jail where he was also charged with driving while license revoked/suspended, attempting to elude police and a warrant for non-payment of support.
His bond was set at $100,000.
