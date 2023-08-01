Albertville Police recently arrested a man for illegal possession of obscene material.
According to Assistant Albertville Police Chief John Amos, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency sent a tip to an APD detective assigned to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
The tip led investigators to the home of Ernesto Garcia Luis in Albertville, Amos said.
Investigators determined there was probable cause for a search warrant for the residence and a search was conducted on July 18. Officers seized Luis’ cellphone.
Amos said a forensic download of the device revealed Luis was in possession of obscene matter.
An arrest warrant was issued July 27 and officers arrested Luis, transporting him to the Albertville City Jail.
He was later transferred to the Marshall County Jail where he remains under a $250,000 bond.
