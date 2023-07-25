ALBERTVILLE – The Albertville Board of Education announced Monday the interview times for the five finalists for superintendent.
All interviews will take place at the Albertville Fine Arts Center from 6-7 p.m. on the dates listed below. A meet and greet reception will take place prior to each interview from 5:30-6 p.m. The interviews and meet and greets are both open to the community.
• Aug. 1: Dr. Robert Sims
• Aug. 2: Mr. Todd Watkins
• Aug. 3: Dr. Bart Reeves
• Aug. 7: Dr. John Barge
• Aug. 8: Dr. Brian Thomas
From Monday, July 24, through noon on Wednesday, July 26, potential interview questions for superintendent candidates can be sent to supersearch@albertk12.org. The board will look at the questions submitted and use them for guidance.
Biographical information on the candidates can be found on the Albertville City Schools’ website at albertk12.org.
The board plans to vote on the next superintendent at its next regular monthly meeting on Aug. 15. It will begin at 6 p.m. at 105 West Main Street in downtown Albertville.
“All five finalists are distinguished educators with years of success in educational administration. We have three candidates with experience as a superintendent. All five have many years of experience as administrators in many different areas,” said Board Attorney Taylor Brooks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.