Each district commissioner in Marshall County is getting $1.5 million to spend on road and bridge projects thanks to relaxed rules on spending of federal American Rescue Program Act funds.
The money is expected to go a lot further in Districts 3 and 4 than it will in Districts 1 and 2. District 1 Commissioner Ronny Shumate is dealing with a major slide that has closed Union Grove Road. Repairs are estimated to cost $2 million. His $1.5 million coupled with a special ALDOT appropriation of $250,000 gives him $1.75 million towards the work, but no funds to spend on other roads in the district.
Likewise, District 2 Commissioner Rick Watkins is making an expensive repair to a slide on Pine Island Point and may also have to deal with a slide just below DAR School on Cathedral Caverns Highway. There’s a buckle in the road there that indicates a possible slide, although it seems stable at the moment.
District 4 Commissioner Joey Baker announced exactly how he would spend his funds following Wednesday’s meeting. Initially, the spending plan called for $1 million to each commissioner. The Commission amended that to $1.5 million per district.
Baker’s spending plan is:
Rose Road, A’ville city limits to Hustleville Road, 2.78 miles, $307,996; Ham Road, 400 feet, $6,912; Rice Mill Chavers Road, from Ham Road to Hustleville Road, 1.06 miles, $107,103; Pea Ridge Road, from SR 75 to Pine Grove Baptist, 0.72 miles, $68,940; Old McVille Road, from DeKalb Co. line to SR 75, 1.145 miles, $133,364; Arley Lacey Roard, from SR 68 to Blessing Road, 1.8 miles, $178,002; Kuykendall Road, From Thompson Road to Blessing Road, 2.955 miles, $289,350. With the additional funds approved by the Commission, Commissioner Baker said he would likely add some work on Martling Gap Road.
