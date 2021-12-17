Sen. Clay Scofield presented a check to the Albertville Museum Foundation board and Mayor Tracy Honea at the museum this week. The Albertville Museum, located at the corner of Hwy 75 and Hwy 205 in Downtown Albertville, is a growing attraction for the City of Albertville. Since relocating to their space downtown, the Museum has seen an marked increase in visitors. The historic location does however need some building maintenance. Senator Clay Scofield and Representative Kerry Rich are proud of the work the museum does and stepped in with some financial support.
“I am a big history buff,” said Scofield. “I believe the preservation of our history and our stories is essential to our future. We need to know where we have come from. I think museums and these volunteers are so important to the education and growth of our future leaders.”
The Albertville Museum is open to the public Thursday and Friday, 12-4 p.m. You may schedule another day and time by calling Albertville City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.