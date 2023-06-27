A second ambulance has come to the Albertville Fire Department to help serve the city better. While the department has grown over the years, adding engines and stations throughout the city, the Albertville Fire Department has only had one ambulance since 1982.
Deputy EMS Chief Richard Soper said that about 90% of all calls are for EMS or medical emergencies. The fire station was getting twelve to fourteen calls a day that required their ambulance.
“It wasn’t just numbers - the city is growing at a rapid pace,” Soper said.
Before the new ambulance, the fire department was heavily relying on Marshall EMS to respond to calls that the department couldn’t.
Fire department officials realized the city of Albertville had a need and went to city leaders asking for approval and support.
“We appreciate the mayor and council for being on board for us expanding,” says Soper. The new ambulance and budget was quickly approved, setting everything in motion.
In January, the new ambulance was on the road responding to calls in Albertville making the fire department less dependent on Marshall EMS. The labor is now divided between the two ambulances, who each respond to around six calls a day.
“It’s enhanced the way we can respond to calls within our city,” Soper said.
Before, the fire department was only able to take patients to Marshall Medical Center North or Marshall Medical Center South, but now with both ambulances, they are able to expand and can transport to the Huntsville and Gadsden areas.
“Anytime we can provide a more or a better service, that’s what our goal is,” said Soper.
The Albertville Fire Department had 40 trained firemen split between the three stations but have hired and trained an additional six to run the new ambulance. All firemen have EMT training and 27 of those are paramedics. At least one paramedic and one EMT are on the ambulance when they respond to calls. The fire department conducts its own 7-week EMT training for all firemen. Additional training is available, if the firemen decide to become an EMT advanced or a paramedic.
