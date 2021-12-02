Frank’s Thunder Alley Bowling Center owner Frank Caracci and his employee Aaron Grant consider many options for Christmas fundraisers every year.
This year, they have pledged support to the Shop With A Cop program led by the Marshall County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #18.
“It’s a natural fit for us,” Grant said. “We have a great relationship with our local law enforcement community. We pride ourselves on being a very family friendly business. This is a great cause that helps people right here in our community.
“Shop With a Cop does two things … it provides Christmas for a kid who wouldn’t have a Christmas otherwise. And it provides a way for kids to get a positive relationship with the police. Some of them only know the police as people who come when something bad happens or the police are the guys that arrested their dad or whatever. This is a positive experience for them.”
Caracci owns and operates Frank’s Thunder Alley Bowling and the Spare Time Lounge, while Grant is a DJ and employee at the bowling alley.
The employees have all donated to the cause and have come up with several ways to raise money for the annual children’s charity.
From 50/50 drawings, to raffles to a donation jar at the central checkout register, the men have pledged to raise as much money as possible for the Shop With A Cop program.
“Cosmic bowling on Saturday nights is one of our biggest times,” Grant said. “Any time we have a big crowd or a large group, we do something – whether it is passing the hat or whatever.”
Shop With A Cop matches children identified by school counselors as being in need with FOP members. They will begin the day Dec. 18 with breakfast at the Guntersville Senior Center before loading into police vehicles to parade up the hill – with lights and sirens blazing – to Walmart. Each child is given funds from the FOP to shop for themselves or family members.
Once shopping is completed, they are taken back to the Senior Center for snacks and reunited with family.
“We are going to keep this going as long as we can,” Grant said. “We have to turn in the money by Dec. 16.
“Dec. 4 we will have more cosmic bowling from 9 p.m. to midnight. It’s super popular. We urge our patrons to make reservations well in advance.”
For more information about Frank’s Thunder Alley or to make a donation, call Caracci at 256-302-5804 or call the bowling alley at 256-840-5838.
The bowling alley is open Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 3:30 to 9 p.m.; Tuesday from noon to 9 p.m.; Friday, 3:30 p.m. to midnight; Saturday, noon to midnight; and Sunday, from noon to 9 p.m.
