LGSP MM lodge view.jpeg

A view of Lake Guntersville State Park from the park lodge.

GUNTERSVILLE, ALA. – The beautiful Lake Guntersville and surrounding area will be featured on Season 9 Episode 4 of Facing Waves on Bally Sports Southeast beginning this weekend. 

Facing Waves is an exciting, outdoor adventure television show that follows world-renowned paddler Ken Whiting as he travels across the world discovering different waterways and cultures. Facing Waves is broadcast into more than 120 million US households through Outside TV, and the Bally regional sports networks.

