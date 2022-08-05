GUNTERSVILLE, ALA. – The beautiful Lake Guntersville and surrounding area will be featured on Season 9 Episode 4 of Facing Waves on Bally Sports Southeast beginning this weekend.
Facing Waves is an exciting, outdoor adventure television show that follows world-renowned paddler Ken Whiting as he travels across the world discovering different waterways and cultures. Facing Waves is broadcast into more than 120 million US households through Outside TV, and the Bally regional sports networks.
Whiting and the Facing Waves crew came to Lake Guntersville in April of 2022 to film this show. He paddled through Morgan’s Cove, Guntersville Dam and discovered Painted Bluff and Hambrick Bat Cave during his adventures. He also tried his hand at kayak fishing Lake Guntersville, which is best known for its large-mouth bass. Whiting dined at several local favorites as well as adventured on land to some of our best-known attractions including Cathedral Caverns State Park.
To watch his adventures on Lake Guntersville, tune into Bally Sports Southeast. Airings in our area include Aug. 6 at 5 p.m., Aug. 7 at 6:30 a.m., Aug. 9 at 8:30 a.m. and Aug. 12 at 1:30 p.m.
This show was sponsored in part by Marshall County Tourism and Sports, promoting Lake Guntersville and surrounding communities. Follow them @explorelakeguntersville on Facebook and Instagram for more information on upcoming festivals, concerts and outdoor adventures.
