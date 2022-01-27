At a recent Albertville City Council meeting Monday, Jan. 17, the council approved Ordinance No. 1792-21 to vacate a portion of an alley downtown.
According to the ordinance, the alley is located at 125 West Main Street behind Albertville Funeral Home. The ordinance stated the decision to vacate the alley was “in the best interest of the public,” and that the owners of the adjoining businesses — the Marshall County Commission and Magdalena Silvestre — were given adequate notice and would not be cut off from whatever access they would need to conduct business.
In other business, the council:
Approved the minutes from the Jan. 3 meeting.
Set a public hearing on March 7, 2022 to hear a request from Chevie Ennis to annex property located at 60 Gene Autrey Drive into the city limits.
Set a public hearing on February 21, 2022 to hear a request from Mike Morrison to rezone a parcel of property on Medlock Road from B-2 to R-1
Set a public hearing on Feb. 7, 2022 to hear a request from Main Channel, LLC for an alcohol license at 210 Sand Mountain Drive.
Reappointed Mike Brindley to the Albertville Housing Authority Board.
