Marshall South Auxiliary has awarded a scholarship to a local high school and college graduate now heading to nursing school in Birmingham.
Liset Sebastian of Albertville is entering UAB’s School of Nursing this fall. She graduated from Albertville High School then completed her associate’s degree at Snead State.
She became a hospital volunteer in the spring, first working in the Women’s Center and then all summer on the Wellness Wagon, which goes from patient room to patient room offering snacks, toiletries and books for free.
The Auxiliary rewarded her volunteer work with a $1,500 scholarship that is renewable next year. Proceeds from the gift shop and Auxiliary fundraisers are used to fund special purchases for the hospital as well as scholarships for junior volunteers pursuing a medical career.
For more information on volunteering, email rose.myers@mmcenters.com or call 256-571-8010.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.