The Lighthouse Theatre Company is kicking off this summer with camp for children of all ages.
While their production of “Mean Girls Jr.” has already finished, patrons can look forward to “Finding Nemo Jr.” this weekend, followed by “Summer Ice” June 27- 30 for ages 3-6, “Finding Nemo Jr.” returning July 10- 14 for ages 7-11, Creative Arts Camp July 18- 21 for ages 6-11 and “The Big One-Oh! Jr.” July 24- 28 for ages 10-15.
If your child might be interested in going to any of the camps, please visit www.lighthousetheatrecompany.weebly.com to register.
While “Finding Nemo Jr.” is already sold out, keep checking Lighthouse Theatre Company’s website and Facebook to keep up with which camps have open spots. Spots are first come first serve, so be sure to sign up as soon as possible. The last day to register will be the Friday before the camp your child wants to your child wants to attend.
Tickets are already on sale for “Finding Nemo Jr.” at $5 a person, please order tickets on the website to ensure your seat. Any tickets left will be sold at the door. Check out the Lighthouse Theatre website for showtimes. All shows will be performed in camp t-shirts outside on the stage at Lighthouse on 2155 Section Line RD Albertville, AL 35950.
While at camp, students will learn to express their creativity and make new friends along the way. Any and all children are welcome to register for camp. Just remember this camp is about “Learning about the process, making new friends and deciding if theater is for you,” said Kellybrooke Brown “You don’t have to be a theater kid to go to summer camp.”
Camp is run by Kellybrooke Brown who has her master’s degree in both theater and teaching, as well as a group of older students who want to spread the theater love to younger kids.
During the Creative Arts camp the kids will be participating in music and choreography classes, color wars relay games, tie dye crafts and more. Last year’s participants had lip sync battles, a mad scientist night and even got to create their own costumes. This year they can all look forward to the culinary section of the camp where they will get to make their own yummy cheesecakes.
Students from the Guntersville Power Scholars recently came over to Lighthouse for day camp and got to have a glow party. The students were able to create their own glow in the dark art, necklaces and play some fun games.
“Mean Girls Jr.” was directed by Ajia Jones and choreographed by Griffin Simmons. Griffin has been participating in Lighthouse productions since he and his twin brother, Tucker, were in kindergarten. Both young men grew up acting and performing in a number of musicals and plays. This spring, the twins graduated from Albertville High School. While Tucker is away at basic training for the U.S. Army, Griffin will be moving to Ohio to attend the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) where he will be a musical theatre major. After sending in several audition tapes, Griffin was accepted into the very exclusive 16 student freshman class at CCM. Griffin wants to be a professional actor after he finishes his time at CCM.
“I am very blessed. Everything will work out,” said Griffin.
Earlier this month, Lighthouse Theatre Company was able to give back to the community by donating $1,001 to Marshall County Animal Advocates through “Illuminate” their give back program. If you’ve been to Lighthouse, you’ve seen Whiskey the gray Pitbull who roams around giving love to theater students. Whiskey was rescued by the MCAA before Kellybrooke adopted him. This cause was near and dear to the Lighthouse cast and crew and they were grateful to be able to give back and light it up.
In Lighthouse’s next season, you can expect to see “Steel Magnolias,” “Miss Nelson Is Missing,” “Halloween Hoopla,” “The Addams Family,” “Christmas Shorts,” “Rainbow Fish,” “Princess Sing Along” and “Our Place.”
Kellybrooke is currently writing curriculum for “Rainbow Fish” to give teachers the opportunity to teach the story to the kids before coming to see the musical.
The Lighthouse Theatre Company does need sponsors to continue their programs and grow. Lighthouse is a non-profit, so all donations will be tax exempt. If you want to donate, please call 256-558-6008 or email theatreatlighthouse@gmail.com.
Keep up with all of Lighthouse’s shows and camps through their website www.lighthousetheatrecompany.weebly.com or check out their Facebook @The Lighthouse Theatre Company.
