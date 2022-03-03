It was a full house for the Guntersville City Council meeting last Monday evening, Feb. 21, as the Council once more took public comments on whether to allow the Veterans Freedom Park to be built in the open grassy area on Sunset Drive next to Rotary Cabin.
Those both for and against the development were in the crowd, but veterans and their supporters far outnumbered opponents.
The meeting opened with Veterans Freedom Park chairman Scott Gedling giving an overview of the project. He said it would consist of low monuments and flag poles, with a monument and flag for each branch of service along with the American flag.
He indicated the footprint would be very small and that the park and the cherished green space could co-exist. He said the committee likes the location for a number of reasons.
He said it encourages “casual foot traffic” because of the close proximity to the walking trail and because of the visibility from the road.
“We could put it out in the county somewhere, but the only people who would see it would be veterans who go looking for it,” Gedling said.
The group wants the park to have an educational component “to remind younger generations that freedom is not free,” Gedling said. The nearness of Guntersville Middle School would encourage students to visit the park.
“We’re not wanting to concrete over the green space,” Gedling said. “There would be minimal concrete.”
He had large photos from other parks showing what the group has in mind.
Gedling said they estimate the cost at $300,000, and added that they feel there’s enough support for veterans that raising that amount will not be a problem.
“Scottsboro put in a park and raised $1.5 million,” Gedling said, “with one veterans service organization in their county. We have five, two VFW’s, two American Legions and the DAV.”
He said Scottsboro put in helicopters and tanks in their park.
“We’re not talking about anything like that here,” he said.
He elaborated that the VFWs had held the annual Veterans Day and Memorial Day observances at the Guntersville Courthouse in the past, but the traffic on Gunter Avenue makes it almost impossible for the crowd to hear the speakers.
Guntersville doesn’t have a VFW now and both Arab and Boaz VFWs have their own parks.
“Guntersville is the county seat of Marshall County,” he said. “That’s why we are saying this is a park for county. I can tell you that the VFWs are probably not going back to the Courthouse.”
He said there are approximately 6,000 veterans in the county.
Councilman Carson Ray said he’d like to know more about the actual footprint of the park. Gedling indicated it would be relatively small.
Councilman Ray said he was concerned about the park being started and not finished if $300,000 is needed.
Gedling said they might have to construct the park in phases, but they would not start anything they didn’t have the funds to finish.
Councilman Randy Whitaker asked what monument might be moved from the Courthouse to the new park. Gedling said the only monument owned and placed by the VFW is the one that memorializes the county’s war dead.
He said it would be up to a vote of the VFW membership to move that monument, but said it’s his understanding that’s what they’d like to do.
Bill Brennan, who flew helicopters on two tours of duty in Vietnam and served 32 years in the Army, was the first to speak during the public comment portion of the meeting. He has Parkinson’s as a direct result of his service and said he doesn’t like to get out in public, but felt this was too important not to.
“When I joined the Army, I signed a blank check, along with a lot of other people, payable with my life to the people of the United States. I did not have that cashed, but a lot of my comrades did. Since I have retired, a lot of my buddies have died. I can’t believe there has been such a disagreement over the placement of small stone monuments and flags. I’m sure they eagles would be proud of this park. These veterans died for the country they represent.
“This will remain a quiet green space of reverence…As the county seat, it’s high time the park be used to honor Marshall County’s veterans.”
His comments were met with applause.
A former Marshall County Veterans Services Officer said whenever there was a ceremony at the Courthouse, it was always known as a “county service.”
“What I’m trying to get to is most county seats have a veterans park,” he said. “The veterans of Marshall County need a park like this.”
He said the Boaz Veterans Park was nicely done and the Council in that city was involved in it.
“It doesn’t take up a big footprint and it’s part of a city park,” he said.
Kay Gedling said she was the grandmother in one of the photos, showing a memorial to her grandson.
“We need something like this here in Guntersville,” she said.
Pat Federico said she knew there’d been some concern about funding. “I have no doubt this community will come through with funding for this project,” she said. “I pledge a $500 donation tonight. It seems to me if we can cut out green space for things like boat ramps and dog parks, we can do it for veterans too.”
Angie Wright said “I’m for the building of a veterans park. My father, my father-in-law and my grandfather were all in the service. I have a great appreciation for all of them….I think this is too small an area. I would rather see it near the Lurleen Pavilion or County Park No. 1. It would give it room to expand. I think it’s a wonderful idea to have this park. I just wish it had a different location.”
Other comments included:
Jerry Messenger: “I’m a veteran, 21 years of service. I’m a patriot, born and raised in Virginia, down here because my wife is from the area. I support all 6,000 veterans in this county. What have I seen? This is an ideal location for our veterans park. We have people coming to our town from all over. We need this ideal spot for our veterans.”
Iris Smale: “I’m not a veteran, but my husband and father and 6 of my father’s brothers were veterans. Please don’t push us out of the city. Please don’t push us to County Park No. 1, where people have to go looking to find us.”
Sharron George: “I’m here representing my father, who was a veteran. My dad served in World War II. He was a lifelong American Legion member. I’m here to tell you I think the park could be a wonderful place located on Sunset Drive.”
Steve Connolly: “If anybody has a heart for being a patriot and being an American, it’s me. My heart was in Venezuela for years. I came to this country to learn English and I stayed here and I love this country. Anyone who don’t want to agree to have a park in a location the rest of the people can enjoy, his mind ain’t right.”
David Baswell: “I’m a veteran of the United States Navy. I did 23 years active duty. I come down here today. I look at that monument, all the people’s names who have died from Marshall County. They still have family here. It’d be a crying shame if they didn’t have someplace to go.”
Mary Brewer: “I am not a veteran, but I have a lot of family and friends who are veterans. I think we need a place to honor the veterans. I think the monument we have at the Courthouse is a great monument. Why not add more flags and have it at the county Courthouse? I am concerned about the spot on Sunset because of the eagles and the green space. I am not for that location.”
Linda Harber: “We did drive up and down Sunset to look at the area. I have two things I want to say. That may not be the perfect location for a lot of reasons. But I would be willing to say what I want needs to be set aside in order to give the respect that these veterans need to be given. I appreciate the country we live in and I appreciate the veterans. If this is what we need to do to say thank you, we should. I really did flip. Because it’s not about me.”
Robert Hurst: “Our veterans in this community do a lot for this community. There’s no way we should put them on the back burner and forget about them. That’s why this park is so important.”
Dr. Pete Sparks: “I’d like to address the concern about the eagles. I’m a historian and I go to Shiloh Park quite often. At that park, there’s a pair of eagles. They’ve been there since 2007. Over half a million people visit that park each year. The eagles are named Hiram and Julia, after Ulysses S. Grant and Grant’s wife. That amount of activity doesn’t seem to bother those eagles. Also, every weekend, they fire cannons as demonstrations to the visitors. It doesn’t seem to bother the eagles. Nothing like that is going to be done at this Veterans Park we’re proposing.”
Billy Huggins: “Randy (speaking to Councilman Randy Whitaker), one of your cousins or uncles was in World War II. He enlisted right here in this town, with my uncle. Your uncle was killed in World War II. My uncle was with him when he died. Now the question I’ve got to ask you is how many people have we seen do that and why have we waited so long to honor them?”
Mayor Leigh Dollar asked everyone who was for the park to stand. She asked if people were against the location to stand. It gave the Council an idea of the various numbers of supporters for the opposing sides.
Patrick Shaw: “I’m not only here representing myself. I’m here honoring my father, Donnie Shaw. I am also honoring Pvt. D.C. Shaw, World War II veteran, who drove a taxi in this town. My dad cleaned that trail when he worked for the City of Guntersville. I’m also speaking for my wife Candy Shaw’s father, Johnny Gunn, who served 3 tours in Vietnam, Bronze Star with valor recipient, Purple Heart recipient. All of these men sacrificed for this place I’m certain.”
Phillip Mayer: “I live about 2 blocks from that location. To be perfectly honest, rumors going around about the display, I came here to be against it. I don’t like that location. Making it look like what’s been talked about, I can appreciate the park now.”
Deb Douglas: “I don’t think there’s anyone who doesn’t want a memorial for the veterans. The problem is we’re sacrificing an area to do something that can be done equally somewhere else. I oppose the location. I do not oppose the memorial.”
Kenneth Cook: “I think people are asking why that spot?..These veterans deserve a beautiful location, a focal point.”
Mike Conner: “...All I’m asking from you is to give us a slice of heaven right here on this earth, right here in Guntersville.”
Dollar said she and the Council would take the comments under advisement.
