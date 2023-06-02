BATON ROUGE, LA ¬- Rosalinda Dominguez of Albertville, recently was awarded a Study Abroad Grant worth $1,000 from The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi--the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Dominguez is one of 125 students nationwide to receive the award.
The grants are designed to support undergraduates, both members and nonmembers from campuses that have Phi Kappa Phi chapters, as they seek expanded knowledge and experience in their academic fields by studying abroad.
Currently majoring in communication at Columbus State University, Dominguez will use the grant to study abroad at Anglo Educational Services in United Kingdom, London.
The selection process for a study abroad grant is based on the applicant’s academic achievement, campus and community service, relation of travel to academic preparation and career goals, a personal statement, letters of recommendation, and acceptance into a study abroad program. Each recipient receives $1,000 to be applied toward travel abroad.
Established in 2001, the Study Abroad Grant Program is part of the Society’s robust portfolio of award and grant programs, which gives $1.3 million each year to outstanding students and members through graduate and dissertation fellowships, funding for post-baccalaureate development, and grants for local, national and international literacy initiatives.
To learn more about the Study Abroad Grants and other Phi Kappa Phi awards, visit www.phikappaphi.org/awards.
About Phi Kappa Phi
Founded in 1897, Phi Kappa Phi is the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Phi Kappa Phi inducts approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni annually. The Society has chapters on more than 325 select colleges and universities in the United States, its territories and the Philippines. Membership is by invitation only to the top 10 percent of seniors and graduate students and 7.5 percent of juniors. Faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction also qualify. The Society’s mission is “To recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others.” For more information, visit www.phikappaphi.org.
