Judge Tim Jolley is technically retired, but he’s going to be a little busy probably for the next year or two. He has been appointed to be the special circuit judge in 6 different trials, a civil trial in Walker County and five cases in Blount County, all murders and three of them capital.
If you know Judge Jolley, you know he loves being active so he welcomes the work.
“Retirement is good and the state has been good to me,” Judge Jolley said. “I worked a long time, but I actually enjoy sitting in on a case occasionally.”
The first of his appointed trials will be in September.
Some of the cases have mental issues as a potential defense, so there will be evaluations, pre-trial hearings, etc.
“It could take a year to a year and a half to try all six,” Judge Jolley said.
Judge Jolley retired in Marshall County in 2017. He’d spent 12 years in the DA’s office as a prosecutor and then 18 years on the bench in Marshall County. But never one to sit around, Judge Jolley soon went back to work after retiring, first as a lawyer in George Barnett’s office and then as a part-time prosecutor in the DA’s office, returning to his first love.
He has “retired” again from the DA’s office, if you will, and now the special appointments have come through.
In case you’re wondering, retired judges who take special appointments do get a little extra pay on top of their retirement earnings.
“It’s $75 a day plus mileage and a per diem,” Judge Jolley said. “But a new bill just passed the legislature and the governor signed it into law providing overburdened circuits who are short a judge on a regular basis to use retired judges to help reduce their overloaded dockets. The special judges can serve up to 50 days a calendar year and the pay is $780 a day.”
He doesn’t know if any of that work will come his way or whether he’d want it. But Judge Jolley and Marshall County’s other judges have always had a knack for keeping their dockets in pretty good shape through innovative programs like Community Corrections, Drug Court, etc.
Judge Jolley said retired judges can elect to “go inactive,” meaning they won’t be assigned special cases.
“I kind of enjoy it,” he said.
Judge Jolley was recently appointed to hear an interesting point in Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely’s appeal of the conviction on charges that he converted campaign donations and loans from sheriff’s office funds to his personal use.
“A novel question was raised about the special judge appointed to hear his case and whether she had to be a dues-paying member of the state bar association,” Judge Jolley said. The judge had failed to pay her bar association dues, but she did pay them when the point was raised.
Even so, Blakely’s attorneys argued that he should get a new trial based on that particular point.
“They claimed she was not duly licensed to practice law and therefore should be disqualified and the judgement set aside,” Judge Jolley said. He said it was a constitutional question since the state constitution spells out that lawyers and judges are to be members of the state bar to practice law.
“But they didn’t read all of the constitution,” he said. “Three sections over, a provision allows the chief justice of the Supreme Court to appoint retired circuit and district judges and Supreme Court justices to hear cases and also provides that they have all the powers and responsibilities a normal circuit judge has.”
Judge Jolley ruled that a retired judge does not have to be a member of the bar to hear cases.
“They decided to not appeal that decision,” he said. He has a long record of his rulings standing up pretty well on appeal.
