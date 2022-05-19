The Geraldine Town Council held their monthly meeting on Monday, May 9, where council members took the following actions:
• Heard from candidate for Sheriff of DeKalb County, Craig White.
• Approved the minutes from the May 3 work session and April 11 council meeting.
• Mayor Chuck Ables announced the upcoming “Music in the Geraldine Park’’ event held Saturday, May 14, at 4 p.m. It was hosted by ICRADIO and local radio personality Donna Feazell and will feature Point of Honor, Ricky Luster, Sr. and Bro. Billy Bob Bohannon. Emcees were Donna Feazell and Beverly Kay Spears.
• Discussed the June 11 Picnic in the Park and authorized councilmember Stanley Rooks to select someone to provide the sound equipment and operate it for the event.
• Designated June 18 as Community Yard Sale Day in Geraldine.
• Hired Kristina Moses to oversee the Farmer’s Market this year. The market is open on Wednesday and Saturday at the town park, 13099 County Road 52.
• The council discussed some possible updates to the zoning ordinance.
• Paid monthly bills totaling $69,494.64.
