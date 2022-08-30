Every year, United Way of Marshall County asks local organizations to select one or more of their valued employees to volunteer in the Loaned Executive Program. These “Loaned Executives” come from all areas of the work force, including management, professional, clerical and production. The primary job of a Loaned Executive is to develop and implement company United Way campaigns by working with top management and employee campaign coordinators. During campaign season, these individuals lead workplace campaigns to help educate local residents about United Way’s programs and initiatives. The Loaned Executive Program is designed to make a valuable employee even more valuable through training by strengthening their presentation skills, communication abilities, knowledge of the business community, and awareness of human services agencies and their needs.
Led by United Way’s 2022-2023 Campaign Co-Chairs, Steven Knowles with Ameriprise and Cade Smith with Citizens Bank & Trust, this year’s Loaned Executives are: Valerie Clemons with the Child Advocacy Center, David Hamlin with the American Red Cross, Justin Helton with Family Services of North Alabama, Caleb Liverett and Estrella Martinez-Gonzalez with Peoples Independent Bank, Kelly Little with AlaTrade, Lori McKoy with United Way/First Call for Help, Fatima Rios with Citizens Bank & Trust, Taylor Walker with Wayne Farms and Janet Whitmore with Snead State Community College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.