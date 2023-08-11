You know what “they” say, ‘time flies when you are having fun. We must be having fun, ‘cause time sure is flying. School back in session, so most vacations are over, everyone is getting ready for football kick-offs and hopefully this 99 plus degree weather we have been having will be over soon. That leaves focusing on getting started planning activities for the fall.
Let’s talk about what is going on here at RSVP presently and what we have planned for future activities. Hopefully you will see something that might interest you.
Tai Chi - Tuesdays from 9 - 10 a.m. According to a Harvard Medical School Health publication “this gentle form of exercise can help maintain strength, flexibility, and balance, and could be the perfect activity for the rest of your life. Tai chi is often described as “meditation in motion,” but it might well be called “medication in motion.” There is growing evidence that this mind-body practice, which originated in China as a martial art, has value in treating or preventing many health problems. And you can get started even if you aren’t in top shape or the best of health. In this low-impact, slow-motion exercise, you go without pausing through a series of motions. As you move, you breathe deeply and naturally, focusing your attention on your bodily sensations. Tai chi differs from other types of exercise in several respects. The movements are usually circular and never forced, the muscles are relaxed rather than tensed, the joints are not fully extended or bent, and connective tissues are not stretched. Tai chi can be easily adapted for anyone, from the fit to people confined to wheelchairs or recovering from surgery. You are welcome to come and quietly observe our class and talk with the instructor for more information. There is no charge for this class.
Paint ‘n Take will meet Aug. 16th from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Check our Facebook page for more details. The picture to be painted is shown on our page. Cost is for supplies only.
Oil Painting – this class is designed for beginners or if you have painted before, our instructor will work with you in honing these skills. This class meet each Tuesday and Thursday afternoons from 2-3:45 p.m. Cost of this class is for materials only.
Our new Dealing with Diabetes support group will meet on September 6th from 11 a.m. to noon. Have you just been diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes or has your doctor mentioned that you are pre-diabetic? Type 2 means your body doesn’t use insulin properly and is the most common form of Diabetes. Some people are able to control their blood glucose (blood sugar) with healthy eating and exercise while others may need medication to manage it. Our group leader is Larry Bagley who is the current President of the Marshall County Area Lions Club and the CEO of the Marshall County Lions Foundation. The Lions Club main areas of concern as it relates to working with the community and its leaders are Vision, Diabetes, Hunger, Environment and Childhood Cancer. However, Diabetes is the local Lions Clubs biggest area of involvement. Diabetes effects the entire body (especially the eyes) and we want to educate as many as possible on the side effects. Please consider joining the group if you need additional information and support in fighting this disease.
Our first day trip in many months is scheduled for August 24th. We will be going by bus to Moon Flower Farm right outside of Henagar. The bus will be leaving our office at 8 a.m. (if you live in Albertville or Boaz, we will pick you up in the parking lot of Food City at 8:30 a.m.) Arriving at the Farm at approximately 9:30 a.m., we will tour the grounds, walking among the many variety of beautiful summer flowers. You will have the option to pick a bouquet to bring home. We will be leaving the Farm at approximately 11 a.m. and stop at James Bar B Q on our way back for a delicious lunch. Cost will be $12 for the trip and lunch will be extra. Please call our office and sign up since we are limited to 20 spaces.
One of our newest classes to be offered is Chair Yoga. This class will be for 6 weeks and will begin on Thursday, September 7th. At the end of the first 6 weeks, another session will be scheduled. Overall, chair yoga provides numerous benefits for seniors that can help them live healthier and happier lives. The practice helps improve flexibility, mobility, balance, strength, posture, breathing, relaxation techniques, mindfulness skills, social connections and overall quality of life. Cost for this class is $30 for a 6 weeks session or $10 per drop in session.
We are working to add a Heart Therapy class in September. This is a new concept to dealing with grief, life’s pressures, and any and all worries in our lives. We will give you more information on this in a week or so.
We will also announce a Bible study group that will be meeting here in the next few weeks. This group will meet every two weeks. Dates and time will follow soon.
As always, call us at 256-571-7734 or drop by our office with any questions you might have or to sign up for any classes.
JUST A REMINDER...We are still looking for Reading Buddy volunteers, volunteers to deliver homebound meals for Albertville Center on Broad, and a volunteer to help out one morning/afternoon preferably Tuesday at a thrift store in Guntersville.
“NO ACT OF KINDNESS, NO MATER HOW SMALL, IS NEVER WASTED.”
