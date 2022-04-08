Mountain Valley Arts Council will open its Spring Concert Series with the Joe Cagle Band. The concerts will be held for six Thursdays at Errol Allan Park in Guntersville at the corner of Gunter Avenue and Taylor Street. Concessions will be available as well as nearby restaurants such as Downtown 412, Café 336, and Hadwin House so you can make it a picnic.
The Joe Cagle Band includes Tim Dixon on bass, vocals and harmonica, Judson Murphy on lead guitar and vocals, Kevin Kennamer on drums, Jim Beck on saxophone, and Joe Cagle on rhythm guitar and vocals.
All five members of the Joe Cagle Band trace their roots back to Marshall County. While the Joe Cagle Band covers artists you know and love like Tom Petty, The Grateful Dead, Dave Matthews Band, the Steve Miller Band and more, the band also serves up multiple original tunes with Joe’s lyrics with folk, blues, and jazz influences all wrapped into one sound that clearly has southern influences. You can learn more about their music such as The Dogwoods EP on Spotify, Apple Music, CD Baby, and YouTube.
“All you’ve got to do is come to one of our shows with a fun attitude and a willingness to dance a little bit,” Joe said. “We’ve got a little bit of something for everyone.”
The rest of the Spring Concert Series will include Lake City Jazz on April 21st, Los Tres Amigos with Mariachi music on April 28th, Foster on May 5th, Everyday People playing rock with its great horn section (Mountain Valley Horns) on May 12, and Southern Heart from Nashville playing Southern music on May 19.
