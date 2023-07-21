Thursday afternoon members of the Marshall County Habitat for Humanity and Albertville Chamber of Commerce gathered in Albertville for the groundbreaking ceremony for their new Habitat House.
“We are blessed to be here today,” said Melissa Shell, Executive Director of Marshall County Habitat for Humanity.
“It is very touching to my heart because this is not just a job for me, it’s a ministry. It’s taken us a long time to get here. We have been working hard to raise funds to build this house and it’s been a lot. This board has worked tirelessly on fundraising and I am so thankful to work with these people because they support me in every way. And all of you, you are here today because in some shape, form or fashion through the years you have supported us financially. We are running strictly off of your donations, so what is happening today is because of you.”
Shell said that the COVID years hit them hard and this is the first house they have been able to build since 2019.
“We have been planning this for three years and strategically planning for the last 6 months,” she said to the crowd of supporters. “This home that is going up right now just happens to be here in Albertville but the whole county of Marshall County has supported us. Especially through the COVID years. It would have been very easy for us to just give up and not go on. We advertised this as a groundbreaking, but I want this to be a ground blessing. We are standing where the foundation of this home is going to go. In a few months you are going to see the walls raised on a house but inside that house will become a home. We haven’t got our homeowner chosen just yet, but I want us to pray over this property. I want us to pray over this process and this house and pray for that person, that family that is going to be chosen to live here.
“We are standing on the foundation of their house, but we are also standing on the foundation of a new start for that person or that family. To give them a constant where they may have never had a constant before. And stability where they may have never had stability before. And as you see this process go through the next few months, just know that you had a part in that, and I thank you all so very much. We are all just so blessed here in Albertville and Marshall County.”
Shell said the goal is to build a home each year. The current home has 12 applications and the board will be contacting that family by Sept. 1st.
They hope to have the home completed and the family in the home by April 2024.
Current Habitat homeowner, Regina Owens, was at the groundbreaking and spoke about her experience with being a recipient of her Habitat Home and how it changed her life.
“I just want to say that it is an honor to be here today,” she spoke, holding back tears. “A little bit of back story on my daughter and myself. We lived in a mobile home many years ago and I got a call while I was at school. I was a non-traditional student at Jacksonville State University and my daughter was in elementary school at Grassy. I got a call one day that my house was burning.
“I got out of school and drove to the house and I believe that everything happens for a reason. I asked God to tell me what to say today, so he reminded me of that scene when I pulled into my driveway. I had a poster of ‘The Footprints in The Sand.’ It wasn’t framed, it was just in a plastic wrap. The whole place was smoking, except for that ‘Footprints in the Sand.’ The plastic wasn’t even melted on it. When I saw that, I knew that God was carrying us and that He had something better coming. He then put all the right people in our lives and so we are proud owners of a Habitat Home today. We know that we are always going to have a place to live and I can’t thank you enough.”
To qualify for a Habitat home, certain criteria have to be met.
The homeowners will receive the home at a zero percent interest mortgage and be responsible for their own property taxes and homeowner’s insurance. They will also be asked to volunteer time towards the building of their home.
For more information on the Marshall County Habitat for Humanity homes or to volunteer time or resources, contact (256) 202-9468 or email habitat.marshallco@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.