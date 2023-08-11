During the Marshall County Commission meeting on Wednesday, tempers flared between certain commission members and Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent.
The first issue was the approval to sell a Crown Victoria, one of only two vehicles used between six part-time Marshall County Deputy Coroners.
The vehicle was purchased from the town of Douglas years prior.
Nugent did not know the vehicle his office used was up for sale, until he saw the agenda mere days before the official meeting.
“We talked to CRS (County Risk Services), that’s the insurance provider and they recommended that the contract employees not drive a county vehicle,” said Marshall County Chairman James Hutcheson.
Ashleigh Bubbett, Marshall County Administrator, added, “Their concern was how much equipment we provide to the 1099 contractors before they are considered as part-time employees for the IRS. So, if they are not currently part-time employees on our system then we need to be cautious.”
Nugent expressed his concerns.
“This is something I am 100% against. We provide vehicles to volunteers of this county. These guys serve a purpose. These guys serve an important role in the county. We are trying to grow the vehicle fleet. I don’t know how else to express the concern that I have that getting rid of assets is definitely not going to help us better serve the public,” he said. “I know vehicles have always been a hot topic with the Coroner’s Office because we’ve never had them. I’m sure 100 years ago they didn’t have tractors to help clean out ditches, but they did it. Eventually technology, resources and assets become available to help serve. That’s what this is.”
Commissioners then took turns to voice their opinions.
“Do we not have investigators for the city that are contracted through the county, that have county vehicles?” asked District 3 Commissioner Lee Sims.
Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims answered some city employees drive county vehicles under the jurisdiction of the drug task force. The insurance covers them because they are working in a county role.
“Do not compare apples and oranges,” Hutcheson said.
“He said county employee. These are not county employees, they are contracted.”
Commissioner Sims was still voicing the main issue of his comment.
“My biggest problem is (Nugent) didn’t put this on the agenda. If Cody didn’t put it on the agenda, it shouldn’t be on it to be sold,” Sims said.
Ronny Shumate, District 1 Commissioner gave his thoughts.
“Morgan and Madison counties do exactly what (Nugent) is doing now. They have vehicles for their part-time. They have been doing that for years. Again, I have a problem with an elected official, a department head, that someone put something on the agenda to get rid of his that I didn’t know about. I’d be upset if it said District 1 is selling so and so. I’m over District 1 and I didn’t know anything about it.”
District 2 Commissioner Rick Watson interjected.
“We already discussed this several months ago and we told Cody what CRS said. He didn’t come through the correct procedures when he bought the vehicle.”
Nugent spoke his turn.
“The vehicle in question came from the city of Douglas almost two years ago. At that point we did everything, put everything in place. I came through the Commission because something wasn’t finalized, the graphics on it. I had to run it through the Commission because we didn’t technically own the vehicle before we put graphics on it. You approved the graphics on the vehicle, you approved the lights to go on it,” he continued.
“My biggest concern, no one understands why we need emergency vehicles. Sure we can get a truck with four flashing lights on it but when you are shutting down Highway 431, shutting down Highways 79, 69 - you are going against the flow of traffic trying to get to a traffic fatality. I know the mileage covers it, but you have to use a little bit of common sense in certain places expecting individuals in their private vehicles to go against the flow of traffic when traffic is stopped.
“I’m just expressing my concerns. This is putting more of my guys at risk. We do respond with limited vehicles. When someone is lying dead in the Jack’s parking lot, we need to get up there. If the Commission feels that taking a resource away from our office is the best way to do that, then I guess that is what we will do.”
Watson brought up another issue aside from the vehicle sale.
“I have a question. I have not seen this on paper, but I’ve heard you presented this. That you, the Coroner of Marshall County, have a listing of when your deputies work and when you work calls?”
Nugent replied, “Yes, we track that in our reporting system.”
Watson said he had a list and did not see Nugent’s name and had questions about him actually working calls.
“I have a list right here, the call outs, and your name is not listed as a point in any of this.”
Nugent replied.
“Provided I go on those, I don’t get paid to call out, they don’t track them. I don’t turn in to the County Commission how many calls I go out on,” Nugent said. “If you look at those missing case reports, check with Ashleigh, there are missing case reports, #1 through however many…”
Watson interrupted, “but the people of Marshall County voted for Cody Nugent to be the Coroner of Marshall County.”
Sims then asked, “so your question is, is he doing his job and going out on calls?”
Watson replied, “I didn’t say that but that is my question.”
Sims spoke up for Nugent.
“I’ve been out on calls with Cody. Every time I’ve been out with him and it’s been several times, Cody has picked up the call.”
Watson replied, “What I’m saying is there is no record of him going on calls. What I’m saying is that he can’t go according to the law that has passed. You can’t go to a call that these guys go on.”
Nugent said depending one circumstances, he does.
“No, you can’t. It says these guys perform the functions of you, In your absence. If you are there, you aren’t absent,” Watson said.
Nugent replied, “Here’s the thing, I have left my full-time employment before when we have cases that are crazy. You’ve opened the doors, so let’s sit here and talk about it. We’re not going to say that and act like I’m not doing my job. Every time there is a call, there is someone who goes to that call,” Nugent said.
“Depends on what happens on that call if I go or not. There are calls I go on. Depending on the circumstances, I have to go on the scene to assist them because…once again, I have offered every one of the Commissioners, if you want to know what we do on an investigation come to us. Go on a call with us.
“It is impossible, most times, for one person to have a call on their own. Until you see what we do on the scene, you do not understand that and won’t understand that. And these guys, law enforcement understand that. It takes more than one person on these calls to get things accomplished. When I go on a scene it is based on circumstances. I’m the one that answers at the end of the day. I answer to the public for what my office does.”
Sheriff Sims agreed.
“Let me say one thing. Cody has made a huge difference for law enforcement in this county,” he said. “I hope you can agree on how we do our jobs especially when we have to deal with a homicide or a dead body. When it comes to evidence, when it comes to how the job is done, he has helped make it easier for us to prosecute cases at the DA’s Office and help us do our job on the scenes.
“So, I’ll tell you right now, law enforcement in this county - I’ll speak for everybody, - Cody does his job. I’m just telling you.”
After the brief recess, Watson felt led to address his earlier comment.
“I stepped out of line earlier when I said Cody was not doing his job. So, I apologize for that.
“Cody’s job is a part-time job and Cody has a full-time job that he took after he got elected, but anyway - I was wrong when I said you weren’t doing your job. But, with a full-time job, trying to do a part-time job it’s hard to do.”
The selling of the Crown Victoria failed to pass. The only vote of “yes” was from Watson in District 2.
