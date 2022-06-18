The new Marshall County Area Lions Club held a charter meeting in Albertville on May 17.
The Cullman Community Lions Club sponsored the new Club. President Bob Manney and Past Council Chair Ron Seybold, members of the Cullman Community Club, were present to show their support. Ron will serve as Guiding Lion for the new club. Charter Officers are President Robert Moxley, Treasurer Glenda Moxley, Secretary Rejeana Leeth, and Membership Chair Greg Lacy.
District Governor Mechele Mosley presented the Charter to President Moxley. Council Chair Pete Crews, a member of the Headland Lions Club, gave his support and congratulations to the charter members. The Charter was signed by 19 members. One member attended the meeting online from Japan.
The first Lions Club was started in Chicago in 1917 by Melvin Jones to serve the community. Serving in over 200 countries and 48,000 clubs, there are now 1.4 million members worldwide. In 1925, Helen Keller, a deaf and blind woman from Tuscumbia, Alabama, challenged the Lions Club to become “knights of the blind.” The Lions accepted, and programs to help those with vision problems have since been a major area of service. Other global causes include diabetes, childhood cancer, hunger, and environment.
For more information about Lions, go to website MarshallCountyAreaLionsClub.org, call 256-677-9721, or email LionsRoarBest@gmail.com.
