The summer-long renovation project to improve railroad crossings in the city of Boaz has reached the crossing on Alabama Highway 168 in downtown.
OmniTrax is working this weekend to upgrade the 168 crossing to a full-depth rubber threshold to make it smoother. Paving around the tracks will also be installed.
The crossing is blocked from both directions on Alabama 168, forcing vehicles to detour.
Boaz Superintendent of Streets Kenny Smith said residents should check the city’s website for an updated list of rail crossing replacements.
