Christ Episcopal Church in Albertville is celebrating two significant milestones this year: its 45th anniversary and the one-year anniversary of rector Shari Harrison.
Harrison came to Christ Church in July 2022 as the church’s first full-time rector in nearly a decade. Though she’s traveled far and wide most of her life, from Vietnam, Panama and Korea — where she earned a master’s degree in public administration — to Huntsville and now Guntersville, it was growing up in her hometown of Albertville where she said she felt the call to ministry.
Harrison attended McCord Elementary and Albertville High School and went to church at Mt. Calvary Baptist where her father was a deacon and her mom taught Sunday School. While she appreciated her father’s church, she felt that was something missing from the style of worship and teaching there.
“I actually felt a call to ministry when I was a teenager, and there was nowhere for me to go,” she said. “...I fought the call for a long time after that because I wasn’t quite sure what to do, but I did find the episcopal church.”
It would be several more years before Harrison would answer the call to ministry by being confirmed in the Episcopal church in 1990 while working at the Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville. During her nearly 20-year career there working for the military as a civilian, Harrison met her husband of 37 years, Sam, who was an Army officer.
The two eventually moved to Florida before finally landing back in Marshall County in the early 2000s where Harrison got involved with the Church of the Epiphany in Guntersville.
There she served as treasurer for over six years, chair of the Finance Ministry, Altar Guild member and co-chair, and member of the Stewardship Ministry, according to the Christ Church website.
Still, she said she was being pulled into the ministry full-time and thought about benign ordained after her mother died.
“Finally the call to ministry felt so compelling that I finally, about 10 years ago, recognized that it wasn’t going to go away unless I did something about it,” she said.
Harrison took six years to complete the Episcopal church’s process of discernment and then earned a master of divinity from The University of the South, Sewanee, Tennessee in 2022.
“[Christ Church] knew I was in seminary, and they waited on me. So here I am and loving every minute of it.”
Aside from delivering a weekly message each Sunday morning, Harrison is involved with and oversees the church’s many outreach programs such as rice and beans donations, food pantry and the Education for Ministry program, which is a certificate program through The University of the South where lay people can learn theology in small groups and earn a 4-year certificate.
“This church is very open to the community,” Harrison said. “We want to spread the news of God’s love… We have a beautiful church, beautiful grounds; we’re just looking for people who are wondering and questioning.”
Christ Chuch plans to officially celebrate its 45th anniversary this coming October and will be having Vacation Bible School next week from July 10-13. Regular services are held weekly on Sundays starting at 9:30 a.m. and Wednesdays at noon.
