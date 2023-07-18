STEVENSON– Jack Lovelady, President and Chief Executive Officer at First Southern State Bank since 2016, announced his plans to retire during the first quarter of 2024. Scott Kirk, the Bank’s Executive Vice President and member of the Board of Directors, has been named President. Upon Lovelady’s retirement, Kirk will assume the role of CEO.
“For the past 35 years, it has truly been an honor and privilege to work with First Southern State Bank and I look forward to continuing to serve on the Board. Thanks to our talented team of community bankers, and the guidance of our seasoned Board of Directors, First Southern is one of the strongest financial institutions in the State of Alabama. We continue to be well positioned for growth and success and I feel fortunate that I was able to finish my career with a local bank,” stated Lovelady.
“Jack has dedicated his career to helping local customers and businesses succeed and he has made immense contributions to the Bank’s success,” said Carolyn Hall, Chairman of the Board of First Southern State Bank. “Under his leadership, the Bank has experienced significant growth and has doubled in asset size. He brought the direction we needed as we acquired Vantage Bank and merged it into First Southern State Bank during the pandemic, helped countless businesses remain open and meet their payrolls with PPP loans, and led us to grow our presence in every market that we have the privilege to serve. His leadership will be greatly missed.”
Lovelady began his career at the First National Bank of Birmingham (AmSouth Bank) in 1982. He has held various positions with First Southern State Bank including Bookkeeper, Teller, and Loan Officer before rising through the ranks to be named President and CEO in 2016. Under his leadership, the Bank has grown to $772 million in assets, added new ATM’s, and new branch locations in new communities through a merger and acquisition in which First Southern was the acquiring entity. He is a second-generation banker behind his father, Bunn Lovelady who also held the President position until his retirement in 2004 after a 45-year career with First Southern.
Lovelady was a member of the Scottsboro Rotary Club and has served on the Board of Directors of the Alabama Multifamily Loan Consortium, a state-wide organization that helps to finance affordable housing. He is a graduate of Stevenson High School, the University of Alabama, and the Graduate School of Banking at LSU. Beyond his career, he is most proud of his family, his Eagle Scout rank, and his four-time Iron Man finishes. Lovelady resides in Scottsboro with his wife Liz. They have two adult children, Thomas Campell Lovelady and Sara Bagwell (spouse, Scott). After retirement, he has plans to improve his golf game, exercise more, spend time on the lake, and work in his yard.
Scott Kirk, who has over three decades of experience in the banking industry, assumed the role of President on July 1. “Scott Kirk is a highly motivated leader. He is admired for his commitment and dedication to the Bank, our staff, and to our customers. Countless consumers and businesses know and trust him and rely on his insights. He will be an excellent steward of First Southern State Bank’s relationship banking approach, its 113-year history, and its values,” said Chairman Carolyn Hall. “We look forward to a bright future under his leadership.”
Kirk joined First Southern State Bank in 1999 as Vice President and Branch Manager of the Rainsville Office. “I am honored and humbled to be named the next president of First Southern State Bank,” began Kirk. “I am very thankful to everyone that has worked beside me throughout my career. My success is a result of their positive influence. I am looking forward to leading this organization with a continued focus on our traditions. First Southern has a 113-year history of serving our customers, contributing to our local economy, offering career opportunities to local families, and donating our time and resources to move Jackson, DeKalb, Cherokee, and Marshall Counties forward. Mr. Lovelady and his predecessors have set a high standard, and I am dedicated to leading the Bank down a path of steady, responsible growth.”
Kirk is a graduate of Plainview High School, Northeast Alabama Community College, and Jacksonville State University, where he earned his degree in finance. He began his banking career at the Bank of Powell where he held numerous positions including Bookkeeping, Teller, Loan Department, Call Report and Yard Maintenance and Custodial Services. In 1993, he joined Snead State Community College as the Director of Business Center and Foundations Investment Manager. He returned to banking in 1995, as Vice President and Branch Manager of the Powell Office of Horizon Bank before joining First Southern State Bank. He was promoted to Executive Vice President and elected to the Board of Directors in 2016.
Kirk is the Treasurer of both the Rainsville Industrial Development Board and the DeKalb County Water Authority. He has served as a Deacon and plays guitar in the Praise Band at Broadway Baptist Church. Kirk resides in Rainsville with his wife, Carla. They have two adult daughters, Kaci McKenzie (spouse, Logan) and Lacee Culpepper (spouse, Slade). In his spare time, Mr. Kirk enjoys running, golf, and playing music.
“We value Jack's leadership and contributions to First Southern and to the community. He has served in a variety of roles to develop staff, create opportunity, and assist our community with their dreams. He is leaving big shoes to fill,” stated Kirk.
About First Southern State Bank
First Southern State Bank is a state-chartered community bank that has been serving individuals, small-to-medium-sized businesses, and large corporations in Northeast Alabama since 1910. It offers a wide range of personal and commercial banking, loans, and services via a dedicated, local staff committed to providing superior service and treating customers like family. First Southern State Bank has 10 locations in Cherokee, DeKalb, Jackson and Marshall Counties of Alabama.
To learn more about First Southern State Bank, visit www.fssbank.com.
