Over the past six months, activities and interests have increased and we feel like RSVP is on the right track getting back into our senior neighborhoods. We need you for Marshall County Retired Senior Volunteer Program to be successful.
Just to share with you again what is presently happening and what we have planned for the next few weeks:
Our Tai Chi class continues to meet every Tuesday from 9-10 a.m. If you are not familiar with Tai Chi, it is a beautiful balance class. Physically it helps with the balance and stability and mentally it is an hour of stress free relaxation. There is no charge for this class.
Our oil painting class is starting a new class Aug. 8th and meets Tuesday and Thursday 2-3:30 p.m. There is no instructor charge for the class. First time attendees will meet with the instructor to discuss supplies they will need to purchase for the class. We encourage anyone that has been in these classes before to sign up again.
We are excited to sponsor a Safe Driving Class to be held here on Aug. 29 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. This is an instructional class – no driving, no testing. You will be given a certificate upon completion that when provided to your insurance company should reduce your auto premium. Cost for this class is $20 for AARP members or $25 for non-members.
New classes and support groups will be starting in September. Heart Therapy is a new (to our area) activity that offers a therapeutic activity. More information will be coming regarding this class in the next few weeks.
A new Dealing with Diabetes support group will begin on Sept. 6 from 11 a.m. to noon. More information will be coming soon.
Chair Yoga classes will be starting September 7th and will meet every Thursday from 9-10 a.m. Cost will be $30 for a six week class. Drop-ins will be welcome at a cost of $10 per session.
Floor Yoga classes will be scheduled soon.
If you are interested in a class or you need more information, we ask you call the RSVP office at 256 571-7734 as soon as possible to register prior to any class. This allows our instructors time to prepare class materials and we can make sure to have the right accommodations.
If you are interested in volunteering, have been a volunteer in the past, but are not an active volunteer now, we need to talk with you about getting back into the swing of things.
Check our website – www.mcrsvp.org, call our office, or check our Facebook page for the monthly class calendar and opportunities to volunteer.
My thought for today is “You have not lived today until you have done something for someone who can never repay you.” Be that person who gives a little today to make someone else’s life better.
