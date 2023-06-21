MONTGOMERY — With the conclusion of the 2023 legislative session, Senator Andrew Jones took the opportunity to remark on two historic multi-million dollar investments by the State of Alabama into District 10 — investments which will likely be a game-changer over the decades to come.
Jones helped shepherd both $8.5 million for a new Northeast Alabama Challenger Center and an additional $12 million for the Gadsden State Community College Advanced Manufacturing Center through the budget process. In multiple meetings with the Governor's Office, Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth, and the Senate and House budget chairs, Jones worked to include and then protect this funding through every step of the budget passage.
"I am beyond thrilled that $20.5 million in new one-time funding will be coming to our area," Jones stated. "These resources will be used to provide access to both STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) education and advanced workforce training for the jobs of the future. Together, these two projects may well be the spark that our region has needed for a very long time."
The proposed Challenger Center will provide an immersive, simulated space mission experience, utilizing a curriculum developed by NASA for 5th through 8th grade students. The center will likely be located in Etowah County, while also serving 7 surrounding counties, including all 3 counties in Senate District 10. The center will help students foster an interest in STEM, where Alabama student scores have long been lagging behind the national average. Many of the fastest growing jobs are in STEM-related fields.
While the Challenger Center focuses on introducing middle school students to STEM, Gadsden State's Advanced Manufacturing Center will serve to train both adults and high school dual enrollment students for career opportunities in hi-tech fields. The center will help train the workforce of tomorrow, focusing on the high-skilled, high-wage, in-demand jobs of the future. The 50,000 square foot, state-of-the-art advanced manufacturing center will feature 10 laboratories, 7 classrooms, 11 offices, a multipurpose room, 10 tool and storage rooms, and a storm shelter among other features.
"Our focus today on advanced manufacturing will position us well for job growth in the years to come," Jones continued.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.