GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — A vehicle chase in and around the Grant area led to the arrest of two people.
Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims said Allen Andrew Brunet III, 28, of Grant, and Brandi Battle, 38, of Woodville, were arrested Nov. 16, 2022, following a pursuit near the town of Grant and in the surrounding area.
Sheriff’s Office investigators and deputies, in conjunction with the Marshall County Drug Task Force, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and police from Grant, Guntersville and Scottsboro assisted in taking the couple into custody, Sims said.
Brunet fled in a vehicle and was able to elude law enforcement, but the couple was spotted a short time later in the same vehicle and attempted to elude officers a second time.
The couple drove the vehicle into a wooded area until they could go no further and then bailed out of the vehicle to flee on foot.
Sims said they were discovered in a camper trailer a short distance from the abandoned vehicle.
Both were taken into custody without incident.
Sims said Brunet was arrested on several outstanding failure to appear warrants and warrants for attempting to elude. He was additionally charged with reckless endangerment and attempting to elude.
Battle was charged with two counts attempting to elude. She also had several warrants against her outstanding in another county.
Both are expected to face additional charges as the investigation continues, Sims said.
