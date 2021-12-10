All charges against former Brindlee Mountain High School principal and Arab Superintendent finalist David McCollum were dismissed in Arab Municipal Court recently after he completed the terms of a pre-trial diversion program.
McCollum had been charged with three counts of domestic violence stemming from an incident in Arab back in the spring. One was for harassing communications, one for unlawful imprisonment and one for menacing.
He was accused of threatening a girlfriend at his Arab residence and holding her against her will March 14 for more than three hours, according to court records, and threatening family members.
Under the pre-trial diversion program, McCollum could have no contact with the alleged victims, complete an intensive mental health program, and have no other legal issues. He did all that.
McCollum told the Tribune his troubles were the result of a medical emergency that he suffered in March following back surgery.
“I had back surgery on Feb. 18, and due to complications from the medicines that I was prescribed in the aftermath, I wasn’t my normal self,” he said. “I went back to work too quickly, because we were about to start spring testing, and while I was approved to start back to work by my doctor, I shouldn’t have rushed it because it’s never wise to go back to work seven days after back surgery. But, I did it anyway, and that was a stupid decision on my part. I own that totally.
“The physical pain, combined with stress at running the school during the pandemic, COVID, balancing a lot of things outside of work, led to my medical emergency on March 14, which then led me to being hospitalized,” he continued.
But, he said he’s always been taught that there is a difference in reputation and character.
“My parents taught me that reputations sometimes are based on what others say or perceive, and to pay much more attention to my character than my reputation,” he said. “I hate that I brought negative media attention to my family name, because my family’s name is a good one. I’m proud that I was raised by my parents to treat others respectfully, to be kind, and to forgive others like I have been forgiven, which isn’t always easy! I am definitely a work in progress and need grace everyday.”
McCollum said the past eight months have been nothing short of a nightmare for him, but, he said, he knows no one is assured of an easy path in life.
“Bad things happen to everyone, and I am not immune to that,” he said. “My biggest mistake was not listening to my own body in the aftermath of back surgery and rushing back to work while I was still in a lot of physical pain and the medications that I had been prescribed, heavy painkillers, weren’t as effective as I would have liked them to be.”
McCollum said all of that, plus the stress and anxiety about his surgery, worrying about his own children, being a single dad, and worrying about his students at school and his teachers who worked under him, that he simply didn’t take good care of himself at the time.
But he is doing that now.
McCollum said he is grateful to move beyond the legal issues and get back to his life’s purpose, which is to love his children and to help others, hopefully in a school setting but if not, then in whatever opportunities God has for him.
“Some days, I was getting tired of being dunked in dunking booths, turned into ice cream sundaes by my students and being duct taped to walls to raise money for our school, so maybe I’ll do something other than work in schools. I’m just trying to be open to anything, really. It’s been a long eight months, for sure.”
He said he’s learned to take better care of himself.
And he believes that, if he’s going to fall seven times, he’s going to get back up eight times.
“Even when it’s really difficult and others want you to simply lay down and quit” he said. “That’s just not who I am, or who I was raised to be. I have definitely fallen many, many times, and I’m sure I’ll fall again, because we all do....but I do believe that it’s really important to keep getting back up as long as the good Lord gives us breath.”
