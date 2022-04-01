First, second place winners advance to state competition
BOAZ – The top students from schools in Marshall and Etowah counties showcased their creativity and knowledge at the Alabama Consortium for Technology in Education Region II Technology Fair, hosted by Snead State Community College.
About 250 students representing 11 schools presented 122 projects to judges assembled in the Plunkett Wallace Gymnasium on the Boaz campus. Snead State Director for Career and Technical Education Dr. Greg Randall, who also serves as the ACTE Region II Director, said the judges included representatives from local businesses and industries, representatives from community organizations, and employees with Snead State.
“The students who competed in the Region II Fair range from third through twelfth grades and represent the best technical talent and entrepreneurial spirit. The judges were excited to see Alabama’s future employees and business owners,” said Dr. Randall.
The competition had 15 categories and five levels for both individual and group projects. The first, second, and third place winners were recognized at the Region II Technology Fair, and the first and second place winners qualify to participate in the ACTE Virtual Tech Fair on April 8. Ninety-one K-12 students from Region II qualified to participate at the state level.
The categories include animation, audio, computer “project” programming, digital art, digital game, graphic design, hardware modification, mobile apps, multimedia, multi-dimensional design/3D modeling, productivity design, robotics, video production, and website design.
“The students are judged based on their use of technology, their creativity, project presentation, and leadership skills. Students participating in this event are our future leadership, so it is vital that they are exposed to current innovators in business and industry,” said Dr. Randall. “I commend the teachers who support these students. The K-12 sponsors who make it possible for the students to attend have a passion for technology, and they show dedication in helping the students prepare for the competition each year.”
Participating schools included Eura Brown Elementary School (Sponsor: Mrs. Annessa Henderson), John S. Jones Elementary School (Sponsor: Mrs. Erin Jolliff), Albertville Elementary School (Sponsor: Mrs. Dianna Adams), Arab Elementary School (Sponsor: Mrs. Jennifer King), Boaz Intermediate School (Sponsor: Mrs. Jodi Eckhoff), Cherokee Elementary School (Sponsor: Mrs. April Mayo), Albertville Intermediate School (Sponsor: Mrs. Kristi Rains), Guntersville High School (Sponsor: Mrs. Elishaba Larson), Albertville Middle School (Sponsor: Mrs. Stacie Wright), Boaz Middle School (Sponsor: Mrs. Elizabeth Lockhart), and Arab High School (Sponsor: Mrs. Misty Puccio).
Winners of the ACTE Region II Technology Fair have been posted to Snead State’s website at www.snead.edu/alabama-consortium-for-technology-in-education.
