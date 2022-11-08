ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — An Albertville man was arrested on Oct. 28 for allegedly filming someone while they were changing clothes after using a tanning bed.
Court records show that Colby Norris, 21, was arrested and charged with first-degree voyeurism for filming someone on Oct. 14 at a gym in Albertville. The charge is a Class C felony. According to Alabama Criminal Code, if convicted, the suspect could face punishment of one to 10 years in prison and a fine up to $15,000.
According to online court records, Norris filmed a person at a local gym while they were changing clothes after using the tanning bed, for “the purpose of arousing or gratifying the sexual desire.”
The criminal complaint went on to say that Norris did this without consent on October 14.
Norris was arrested on October 28 at his Albertville home, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, which was not able to immediately identify which gym where the incident happened.
Norris was placed on a $50,000 bond and was later released from the custody of the DeKalb County Jail.
