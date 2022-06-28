Tap, tap, tap. Tap,tap-tap,tap! Do you hear it? That is the sound of a drummer on a Dragon Boat. The Dragon Boats will return to Civitan Park on Lake Guntersville Saturday, Aug. 13, for the eighth annual Marshall County Habitat for Humanity fundraiser. You can be a part of it! Team signups are open until July 15. You may sign up by calling or texting Melissa Shell, Marshall County Habitat for Humanity executive director at 256-202-9468, or sending an email to habitat.marshallco@gmail.com
Citizens Bank and Trust is a longtime partner in the Marshall County Dragon Boat fundraising event. “We are honored to participate in the Dragon Boat Races. Marshall County Habitat for Humanity does an awesome job of putting on a wonderful event,” said Kasey Culbert, marketing officer for Citizens Bank and Trust. “It is great for our employees to get out of the office, get some fresh air and enjoy the sunshine on the lake while working toward funding a great cause. The employees have fun, and we make money for a worthy cause. It is a win-win,” Culbert said.
Kevin Parnell, former Habitat for Humanity Board president, who is director of operations at AlaTrade, one of the original Dragon Boat teams which still participates today, echoes Culbert’s sentiments. “Dragon Boat brings together all kinds of organizations from our community for the day. It is a great event that allows you to develop relationships between team members, people outside our companies and people outside our industries. It is a win-win … building relationships while raising money to build houses for those in need in our community,” Parnell said.
Parnell noted there are many opportunities to “do good” in the community. With enthusiasm rising in his voice, he said, “When you work with Marshall County Habitat for Humanity by supporting the mission financially, or building a house, you are putting someone in a home. Providing an affordable home for someone can create stability, and impact that family for generations … generations,” Parnell said.
The Dragon Boat Race is known as a rigorous, team-building sport. Twenty team members are seated snugly, side-by-side, in a 46-foot Dragon Boat. There is one drummer at the front of the boat and a trained steersman at the back of the boat. The drummer beats on the drum to keep the paddlers in tempo. The team members paddle as hard and as fast as they can while staying in sync with one another to get to the finish line, without flipping the boat, in less than three minutes.
Two teams race against each other at a time. Winners move into the next bracket and losers race against each other for the lower bracket title. Weather permitting, each team gets to race in a minimum of two races.
John Richey, coordinator of the United Methodist Men’s group from Arab First United Methodist Church, agrees with Culbert and Parnell that the Dragon Boat Races are a win-win.
“We participate because we enjoy each other’s company and we like giving back to the community. Rowing in Marshall County Habitat for Humanity’s Dragon Boat Race allows us to ‘do good’ while having fun, which I see as a win-win,” Richey said. “The Dragon Boat fundraiser is a great way to help those in need in our community. Helping build someone a home is something substantial, life-changing, for the receiver and often for the giver,” Richey continued.
At this year’s event, there will be an opportunity to see the breakdown of what it costs to build a Habitat for Humanity House. People or organizations may sign up to sponsor a room financially and/or through construction. “We encourage people to stop by and look at how they can help make the next Marshall County Habitat for Humanity house a reality,” Shell said.
In keeping with the theme of “doing good while having fun,” there will be a D.J. and food trucks joining the event this year. Lena’s Rolling Kitchen, Dog Eat Dawgs, A little Something Extra Ice Cream and Merle’s Fresh Squeezed Lemonade will be on site for refreshments.
“If you want to be part of this rigorous, fun, team-building event, you can sign up until July 15. Call me, text me, at 256-202-9468, send me an email to habitat.marshallco@gmail.com so we can get your team registered. Don’t miss this opportunity to give back to your community and have fun while doing it,” Shell said.
Amye H. Turner serves on the Marshall County Habitat for Humanity board, the Marshall County Christian Services board and as a church and community volunteer.
