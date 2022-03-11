During a regular meeting Monday, March 7, the Albertville City Council appointed Jerry Cofield to the city’s Airport Board.
Cofield is filling the vacancy left by Bill Moman. He is the recently retired, former director of the Albertville Airport where he served for more than 16 years.
In other business, the council:
• Approved the minutes from the Feb. 21 meeting.
• Approved Resolution No. 1806-22 to award a bid for Landscape Maintenance Services at Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater to Robinson and Waldrop Landscaping Group. Robinson had the lowest bid at $324,900 after Thrive Outdoor Inc. withdrew its bid due to misinterpretation of the scope of the work required.
• Authorized Purchasing Director Mike Brewer to solicit bids for the mowing of medians and rights of way on U.S. Highway 431.
• Approved expenditures for the month of February 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.