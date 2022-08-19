The Albertville City Schools Board of Education held its first regular meeting of the new school year Tuesday where Superintendent Boyd English said things have gotten off to a “refreshing,” good start.
“We’re embracing the idea of turning back to some sense of normalcy,” English told The Reporter.
Continuing with a “post-COVID” mindset, Boyd said the “vision” for ACS in 2022 would be to focus on students by emphasizing new opportunities, safety and innovation.
That includes new opportunities in sports such as wrestling and girls flag football, added federal funding for security upgrades, better resources for virtual students, and an innovative approach to help nonnative speakers master the English language at a more rapid pace, English said.
Also, the district will be implementing a new analytic software to better track all students’ progress throughout their studies and identify areas for improvement.
“It’s going to allow our teachers, by department or grade level, they’ll be able to develop common assessments, and then it will give them rich data,” English said. “In the education world, people talk about data-driven decision making. We got to make sure the data that we analyze is valid.”
Also during the meeting, the board:
• Approved the July 19, July 27 and July 28 minutes.
• Approved the Aug. 2022 fundraiser requests.
• Renewed its membership with Alabama Association of School Boards for the 2022-23 school year in the amount of $14,424.
• Approved the job description for systemwide bilingual aide.
• Approved the revised 2022-23 Salary Schedule. Supplements associated with AggieVision were collapsed into one supplement and virtual teacher supplements were added.
• Approved the following personnel items:
A. Retirements/resignations
1. MiKayla Gray, resigning as English language arts teacher at Albertville High School, effective Sept. 2.
2. Anastasia Beasley, resigning as agriscience teacher at AHS, effective Sept. 2.
B. Supplement Transfers
1. Stephanie Taylor, transferring from Assistant Softball Coach at Albertville Middle School to assistant softball coach III at AHS, effective Aug. 17.
C. Supplement assignments
1. Erika Amos, Assistant Softball Coach at AMS (replacing Stephanie Taylor), effective Aug. 17.
2. Sarah Hudgins, flag football assistant coach at AHS, effective Aug. 17.
3. Emily Westmoreland, assistant swim coach at AHS, effective Aug. 17.
4. Joseph Law, assistant football coach at AMS, effective Aug. 17.
5. Stacey Turner, Aggievision at AHS, effective Aug. 17.
D. Supplement resignations
1. Hannah Adams, resigning as leadership team at Albertville Kindergarten and Pre-K, effective Aug. 10.
2. Ellen Sims, resigning from yearbook at AKPK, effective Aug. 12.
3. Ellen Sims, resigning from blog/newsletter at AKPK, effective Aug. 12,
2022.
E. Transfers
1. Jennifer Brooks, transferring from utility bus driver to route bus driver at ACS (replacing Tamara Gibson), effective Aug. 17.
2. Joshua Roper, transferring from 12-month data and information system administrator at the Central Office to 12-month technology coordinator at CO (replacing Spring Charles), effective Aug. 17.
F. Employments
1. Candi Williams, technology education/enrichment teacher at AES (replacing Erika Amos), effective Aug. 17.
2. Evan Patterson, seasonal worker system-wide, to be paid $7.25 per hour, NTE 20 hours per week, effective Aug. 17-May 26, 2023.
3. Miranda Humphrey, 12-month public relations/marketing specialist at CO (new position), effective Sept. 12.
4. Jessie Alexander, utility bus driver at ACS (replacing Jennifer Brooks), effective Aug. 17.
5. James Thompson, bus aide at ACS (replacing Karen Smith), effective Aug. 17.
G. TEAMS Contract
1. Jeremy Cunningham, correction, transferring from science teacher as AHS to preliminary TEAMS contract science teacher at AHS, effective July 1, 2022-June 30, 2023.
H. Other
1. Amy Williams, to fulfill responsibilities as federal program liaison at Albertville Intermediate School, to be paid a supplement of $2,500, with Title V funds, effective Oct. 1, 2022-May 31, 2023.
2. Tara Snider, to fulfill responsibilities as federal program liaison at AHS, to be paid a supplement of $2,500, with Title V funds, effective Oct. 1, 2022-May 31, 2023.
3. Steven Hudgins, to fulfill responsibilities as federal program liaison at AKPK, to be paid a supplement of $2,500, with Title V funds, effective Oct. 1-May 31, 2023.
4. Patricia Long, to fulfill responsibilities as federal program liaison at APS, to be paid a supplement of $2,500, with Title V funds, effective Oct. 1, 2022-May 31, 2023.
5. Tori Painter, to fulfill responsibilities as federal program liaison at AMS, to
be paid a supplement of $2,500, with Title V funds, effective Oct. 1, 2022-May 31, 2023.
6. Ashley Burns, to fulfill responsibilities as federal program liaison at AES, to be paid a supplement of $2,500, with Title V funds, effective Oct. 1, 2022-May 31, 2023.
7. Autumn Fox, to provide homebound services at a maximum of 90 hours at a rate of $20 per hour, effective Aug. 17-Dec. 14.
8. Courtney Blake, to provide homebound services at a maximum of 97.5 hours at a rate of $20 per hour, effective Aug. 17-May 25, 2023.
9. Jessica Clay, to work as an admission gate worker at AHS athletic events, to be paid $45 per day for volleyball, baseball, and softball games and to be paid $60 per day for basketball games, effective Aug. 17-May 31, 2023.
10. Annsonnetta Golden, to work as an admission gate worker at AHS athletic events, to be paid $45 per day for volleyball, baseball, and softball games and to be paid $60 per day for basketball games, effective Aug. 17-May 31, 2023.
11. Sandra Jarmon, to work as an admission gate worker at AHS athletic events, to be paid $45 per day for volleyball, baseball, and softball games and to be paid $60 per day for basketball games, effective Aug. 17-May 31, 2023.
12. Paul Wilson, to work as an admission gate worker at AHS athletic events, to be paid $45 per day for volleyball, baseball, and softball games and to be paid $60 per day for basketball games, effective Aug. 17-May 31, 2023.
13. Amanda Brandon, to work as an admission gate worker at AHS athletic events, to be paid $45 per day for volleyball, baseball, and softball games and to be paid $60 per day for basketball games, effective Aug. 17-May 31, 2023.
14. Daniel Williams, to work as an admission gate worker at AMS athletic events, to be paid $45 per day, effective Aug. 17-May 31, 2023.
15. Ethan Turbyfill, to work as an admission gate worker at AMS athletic events, to be paid $45 per day, effective Aug. 17-May 31, 2023.
16. Kristi Scott, to work as an admission gate worker at AMS athletic events, to be paid $45 per day, effective Aug. 17-May 31, 2023.
17. Bonnie Burton, sub for tech route, effective Aug. 17-May 26, 2023.
18. LaWanda Mitchell, substitute for early morning employee child care from 6:30-7:00 am at AHS, to be paid $10 for 30 minutes, effective Aug. 17, 2022-May 26, 2023.
• Approved the following independent contracts:
1. Gabriella Johnson, independent contract to provide services as cheer assistant at AHS, to be paid and not to exceed $1,893 by BOE, effective Aug. 17, 2022-May 31, 2023.
2. Jennifer Garthwaite, independent contract to provide services as a small group instructor for AHS/AMS band classes, to be paid a daily rate of $150 and not to exceed $30,000 by BOE, effective Aug. 3, 2022-May 31, 2023.
3. Colby Giles, independent contract to provide services to wire and run front ensemble electronics for AHS Band, to be paid and not to exceed $1,200 by AHS Band, effective Aug. 18, 2022-December 31, 2022.
4. Mary Bates, independent contract to make judges tapes for County Expo Bands, to be paid and not to exceed $100 by AHS Band, effective Sept. 13, 2022.
5. Christopher Lindley, independent contract to make judges tapes for County Expo Bands, to be paid and not to exceed $100 by AHS Band, effective Sept. 13, 2022.
6. Curtis Burttram, independent contract to make judges tapes for County Expo Bands, to be paid and not to exceed $100 by AHS Band, effective Sept. 13, 2022.
7. Charles Michael Williamson, independent contract to provide services as scoreboard operator for the varsity football games, to be paid and not to exceed $50 per game by AHS Football, effective Aug. 17, 2022-Nov. 4, 2022.
8. Quinton Williams, independent contract to provide services as PA announcer sub for varsity football games, to be paid $50 per game and not to exceed $250 by AHS Football, effective Aug. 17, 2022-Nov. 4, 2022.
9. Kyle Stugelmayer, independent contract to provide services for choreography cleaning, & consulting for AHS show choir, to be paid and not to exceed $1,500 plus travel and expenses by AHS choir, effective Dec. 1-31.
• Approved the financials and reconciliations for July 2022. In July, district revenues were $4,314,262.70 and expenditures were $4,765,140.65.
• Approved the CTE Curriculum Handbook, which can be found on the board’s website.
• Approved the surplus and destruction of the attached list of textbooks from APS.
• Approved an out-of-state trip for career tech students to travel to Nashville, Tennessee to participate in the Titans Learning Lab, on Nov. 15.
• Approved the agreement between ACS and All Seasons Heating and Air Conditioning for one technician, transportation and tools for 8 hours a day from Aug. 17-Sept. 30, at $700 per day, not to exceed $15,000.
• Approved a resolution to cover the employer portion of PEEHIP insurance coverage for mid-year hires.
• Approved the following dates for E-Learning days to accommodate required testing at AHS, AMS and AIS:
Thursday, Sept. 22, E-Learning for 10th, 11th, 12th grades (Freshmen Pre ACT9)
Wednesday, Oct. 5, E-Learning for ninth, 10th, 11th (Senior WorkKeys)
Thursday, Oct. 20, E-Learning for ninth, 11th, 12th (Sophomores Pre ACT10)
Thursday, March 2, E-Learning for any AHS student not taking ACCESS (EL assessment)
Tuesday, April 11, E-Learning for ninth, 10th, 12th (Juniors ACT)
Friday, Feb. 17, for any student at AIS or AMS not taking ACCESS (EL Assessment)
Thursday, April 5-6, E-Learning for all fifth-grade students (sixth grade ACAP testing)
Thursday, April 12-13, E-Learning for all sixth-grade students (fifth grade ACAP testing)
Monday, April 17-18, E-Learning for seventh grade students (eighth grade ACAP testing)
Thursday, April 20-21, E-Learning for eighth grade students (seventh grade ACAP testing)
