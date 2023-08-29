This year, the Boaz Legacy Museum is celebrating businesses that have been open for 50 or more years. Mastin’s Inc. celebrated 82 successful years in business last week on Aug. 23.
Frank Turner Mastin Sr., founder of Mastin Inc., started out working for Alabama Power in the early 1920’s. In 1924 he was transferred to Russellville as manager. During that time, he met his wife, Ruth Petree. Mastin moved to Albertville in 1936, and opened City Electric Company while continuing to work with Alabama Power as a district manager. He then left Alabama Power Company in 1939 to devote his time to his business in Albertville. In 1941, Mastin moved to Boaz and opened Home and Auto Supply Store in the old Rialto Theater.
The Marshall-DeKalb Electrical Cooperative started putting together a workforce that would take over the system previously operated by Alabama Power. They turned to Mastin to manage Marshall-DeKalb because of his vast knowledge of electrical systems. In 1942, Marshall-DeKalb Cooperative took over the offices and equipment of Alabama Power.
“Frank Mastin was instrumental in building a network that reached far and wide across Sand Mountain bringing electrical power to many rural areas for the first time. Whereas previously only those residents within the limits of Boaz had electrical power, now with the implementation of the new Co-op communities all across the mountain now had the opportunity of a lifetime,” explained Wayne Hunt of the Boaz Legacy Museum.
A couple weeks later, Mastin submitted his resignation with the Co-op and returned his focus to his own business. As World War II came to an end and soldiers returned home, soldiers including Mastin’s son, Frank Jr., came home. He began to work for the Mastin business and in 1949 they changed the name to Mastin’s Home Supply. The business changed from automotive supplies and furniture items to hardware and appliances. Many proud Boaz natives worked for the Home Supply store for many years.
When 1955 rolled around, Mastin Sr. formed a partnership with L. D. Lang and B. M. Stephens. The first job for “Mastin, Lang, & Stephens General Contractors” was building the new Alabama Avenue Elementary School. Stephens eventually sold his share, and Mastin & Lang completed many projects for the next 10 years.
In 1965, Mastin Sr. sadly passed away, causing the company to reorganize again. Mastin & Lang continued until 1969 when Lang retired, and the furniture was sold to Bryant Furniture.
The decision was made to close the Home Supply Store in 1977 and shift their focus towards Electrical Contracting.
Today, Frank Mastin III runs Mastin Inc. with his son, Bryant Mastin, who is the president and chief of operations.
“Frank is one of those individuals behind the curtain. He can get as much done behind the curtain as somebody in front of the curtain. He’s not looking for a photo op or a television camera. Thank you for what your family has done and what they have meant to this community,” says Boaz Mayor David Dyar.
“The future looks bright for us, and we just want to continue to do our job and get up and come to work every day,” said Frank Mastin III.
Mastin said he is very grateful for everyone who is a part of the Mastin team and the Boaz community.
