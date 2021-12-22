During the holiday season, CASA volunteers from all over the county gather to make seniors in the community have special memories this time of the year.
Close to 60 volunteers gathered in the Community Room at Sand Mountain Toyota in Albertville Wednesday morning to pack and deliver food and gift bags for over 350 local seniors.
The $25 bags were filled with a cooked 4 pound ham, canned corn, yams, green beans, cranberry-sauce, box of cornbread mix, tea bags, homemade cookies, fruit, a personal card, sweet potatoes and “Rita’s Gifts” for a special touch. The gifts this year were a scarf and socks.
“Our hams were twice the size they were last year,” said CASA Executive Director Shirley Holland. “Although food prices have increased, we were still able to give a great selection for the holidays. We are very appreciative of everyone who has donated and made it possible for us again this year.”
Holland said for the seniors who receive these bags, it’s more than just the items or delivery of them.
“They look forward to the visits,” she continued. “To some, this is all they will get for the holidays and the only people who will see them. It means a lot to them to have food, gifts and a smiling face to bring them.”
Looking ahead towards next year, Holland says more volunteers are always welcome and more homemade cookies.
“You can never have enough cookies,” she said. “And them being homemade makes them so much better.”
Jennifer Morgan, with SouthernCare New Beacon Hospice, was one of the many volunteers spending the day delivering to seniors in the Boaz area.
“I had participated for many years, moved to Birmingham and I just came back; and now I’m here to help again,” she said. “I like doing things like this. I feel like it’s rewarding. It’s humbling and I love to feel like I give back.”
For more information on volunteer openings with CASA of Marshall County, contact 256 582-7119.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.