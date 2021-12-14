The Albertville City Schools Board of Education recently gave the go-ahead for architects to start drawing up plans for two major projects.
During a special called meeting Thursday, Dec. 9, the board approved two agreements with McKee & Associates Inc., of Montgomery, for a new Career Tech Academy building and a new band facility.
“The new career academy we’re going to have to expand the career and technical education opportunities for our students – we’re excited about that,” Superintendent Boyd English told The Reporter.
“We’re also excited to expand the space for our band students,” he said. “We got a band program that reaches 350-400 students now at the high school. They need space. So those two projects are going to be rolling out very soon, we hope.”
English said the new two-story career tech building is set to go where the current greenhouse is located, behind the gymnasium along McDonald Avenue. According to the architectural agreement, the budget for the building is tentatively set at $11,4000,000.
English said the Coliseum will house the new band facility after it is renovated and expanded with a budget of roughly $4,000,000.
“We’re going to remodel and restructure everything to the point where you won’t be able to recognize the [building],” he said.
With the band taking over the Coliseum, those displaced will be getting a new, multipurpose facility of their own to practice and play in. A new Kinesiology Exercise Science Center is planned to be built next to the fine arts center, and English said he hopes to be able to put that project out to bid this week.
“A lot of the individuals that go into that Coliseum, in particular our cheerleaders and our softball team, will be able to use the indoor [multipurpose building] at peak time during their seasons… It’s a multipurpose facility for many programs to use,” he said.
Currently, crews are working on expanding the parking lot in front of the main high school building. Once complete, it should add up to 60 new parking spaces, English said.
“We’re excited; a lot of good stuff going on,” he said. “Wish we could snap our fingers and get it all built, but it doesn’t work that way.”
