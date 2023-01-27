ATLANTA – With the kickoff of tax season on Jan. 23, taxpayers are being asked to be especially vigilant against scammers who will be working extra hard trying to take advantage of them during this period.

“It is important for taxpayers to educate themselves on the tactics criminals use when trying to separate them from their hard-earned money,” said James E. Dorsey, Special Agent in Charge, IRS Criminal Investigation, Atlanta Field Office. “On the IRS.gov website, taxpayers can enter the word scams in the search bar for information on the types of scams criminals are using.”

