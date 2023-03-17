MONTGOMERY – March 20, marks the first official day of spring, meaning vacation and spring break travel plans are on the rise. While the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) will continue to focus on dangerous driving behaviors such as speeding, following too closely and distracted driving, a top priority this year is impaired driving and the dangers of opioids.

“Tuesday night, Governor Kay Ivey announced during the annual State of the State Address that she has tasked ALEA with combatting dangerous opioids such as Fentanyl, through the State’s Drug Task Force,” said ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor. “The opioid crisis is a growing issue across the nation, and it affects our communities, schools and our loved ones. I would like to reassure the citizens of Alabama that this a top priority of ALEA and we will continue to viciously combat the opioid epidemic through all areas of law enforcement to preserve public safety. This includes targeted enforcement initiatives reducing both drug trafficking as well as impaired driving, in conjunction with educational campaigns and community outreach programs.”

