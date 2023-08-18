The Boaz Public Library is partnering with the Alabama Humanities Alliance and its Road Scholars program to present “Threaded Tales”. The Alabama Humanities Alliance is a state affiliate of the National Endowment for Humanities. The AHA promotes storytelling, lifelong learning and civic engagement. The library will be having this month-long exhibit in September. If you have a quilt that you would like to loan for display, you can go ahead and bring it to the Boaz Public Library.
On Thursday, August 31 at 6 p.m., storyteller and AHA Road Scholar Dr. Dolores Hydock presents “Footprint on the Sky: Voices from Chandler Mountain”. Hydock is an actress and storyteller whose presentations highlight the “story” behind many topics such as history, art and literature. Her work has been featured at many festivals, conferences and special events throughout the US. “Footprint on the Sky” features the spirit and voices of Alabama’s Chandler Mountain community coming to life through a funny story of strong women and Southern hospitality. Audience members will be invited to share their own superstitions and folk remedies.
Dr. Zanice Bond will be presenting “Memory Quilts in Community Spaces” on Tuesday, September 12 at 5:30 p.m. Bond was able to interview quilters across the state for an in-depth study of memory/ bereavement quilts. In her presentation, Bond will present and interpret two memory quilts, from the perspective of an English professor. Be sure to look out for Bond’s article “A Quilt for My Father” in the November 2023 issue of Tributaries.
Both speaking events will be held in the Mastin Conference Center and will be free to the public. The library thanks the community in advance for lending their quilts.
