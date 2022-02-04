Candy Hunter’s family is thankful for all the prayers given thus far as she remains in the Intensive Care Unit at Erlanger Medical Center.
Hunter, 38, and Lisa Spain, 41, both of Guntersville, were both critically injured when they were struck by a car as they attempted to cross Gunter Avenue at Ligon Street at about 6:18 p.m. Sunday.
Hunter was flown by medical helicopter to Erlanger while Spain was transported by ambulance to Huntsville Hospital.
“We all keep praying for her,” said Jennifer Spears, Hunter’s sister.
“She was always there for all of us … me and our other two sisters and our two brothers, not including her son and her daughter and all her nieces and nephews.
“It didn’t matter what you were going through. If she was around, she made you laugh when you didn’t want to. She made you smile if she saw you. If you saw her coming, you knew right then your day was going to be a good day.”
Lt. Ryan Bradford, lead investigator of the case, said the driver of a Lexus sedan that struck the women stopped at the scene and has been cooperating with police.
A request for information regarding a pickup truck that may have also been involved in Sunday’s accident yielded the owner’s identity Wednesday, Bradford said. Thus far, that person has been cooperating with police. Additional information is expected to be released Monday.
No charges have been filed against either driver at this time, however the investigation is ongoing, Bradford said.
Spears said prayers are what’s needed most right now.
“Right now, every one of us are lost,” Spears said. “She is in bad shape right now. She has mechanics breathing for her right now. She cannot sit up, talk, nothing. We know that she is a strong woman. I know very much so. She helped everyone.
“We all keep praying for her that she gets better. All of her family has a prayer chain going and we know she has this and God has her.
“We would love to keep the prayer chain going and I want to thank every one of the people that was there for her and our sister and brother and Lisa Spain. Thank all y’all for what y’all have done and that y’all are doing. I know our family appreciates y’all too.”
