ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Albertville Airport will be closed for at least another week while its runway undergoes much needed repairs.
Thanks to nearly $2.3 million in federal funds granted to the airport earlier this year with the help of U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-Haleyville), the airport's 6,114-foot-long runway is being completely redone.
“We had some small cracks in [the runway],” Airport director Mark Chesnut told The Reporter. “It was just showing its 20-year-old age… It had grass growing up through the runway, it was pitiful looking. I thought I was going to have to mow the runway.”
While the process of redoing the runway is similar to how road crews repair a highway, Chesnut said the asphalt used in the paving is a different, special mixture approved by the FAA.
The airport has been closed since Monday, Sept. 26, when Wiregrass Construction began the project. Chesnut said he expects to reopen in a couple weeks, but in the meantime, the airport is losing money every day it is shut down.
“Unfortunately, that’s the big issue we’ve got,” he said. “We’re losing revenue down here … but we’re doing the best we can,” he said.
To help bring in some money during the project, he said he had maintenance crews take on extra work ahead of time.
Even after the runway is repaved and back open for business, it will need to cure for a month before grooving can be added to the asphalt.
“The formulas you figure for landing weight are based on a smooth or grooved runways,” Chesnut said. ‘This makes a wet runway brake like a smooth runway or a dry one.”
