ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Albertville Airport will be closed for at least another week while its runway undergoes much needed repairs.

Thanks to nearly $2.3 million in federal funds granted to the airport earlier this year with the help of U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-Haleyville), the airport's 6,114-foot-long runway is being completely redone.

