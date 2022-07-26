A single-vehicle wreck claimed the life of an Albertville man Sunday.
According to Albertville Police Chief J.T. “Butch” Cartee, officers and Albertville Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the intersection of Nelson Road and Solitude Avenue at 11:17 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers found a 2005 Hyundai Elantra against a tree with debris and a door from the vehicle thrown into the grass nearby.
Cartee said investigators on scene believe the driver, Shane Junior Beason, 52, of Teague Street, Albertville, did not stop at the stop sign and did not bear to the right with the street. Instead, the vehicle continued straight and struck the tree nearly head on.
Beason was declared dead at the scene. The intersection was closed for an extended period of time as a traffic homicide detective worked the scene.
No further details were released and the accident remains under investigation, Cartee said.
