The Marshall County Museum Alliance, made up of all eight museums in the county, are partnering together to be host the annual Museum Day on September 16, 2023.
“We had a great Museum Weekend last year,” said Guntersville Museum Director, Julie Patton. “For it to be the first year, we had hundreds come through our museums in Marshall County. This year, we are keeping it going with just one concentrated day and offering up a great prize to a lucky winner. Even if you visited all or most last year, come back to all of them this year because each has added new exhibits and things to see and do.”
The participating museums are the Albertville Museum, located at 101 W. Main Street; the Arab Historical Village, located at 844 Shoal Creek Trail; the Cost of Freedom Museum, located at 135 So. Main St. Arab; the Boaz Legacy Museum, located at 112 N. Broad St.; the KDS DAR School Museum and Archives, located at 6077 Main St. in Grant; the Guntersville Depot, located on Greenwood St in Guntersville.; the Montgomery Gilbreath House, located at 353 Blount Ave. in Guntersville, the Guntersville Depot on Greenwood St., and the Guntersville Museum, located at 1215 Rayburn Ave.
The special hours at all participating museums on Saturday, September 16 are 10:00 am – 5:00 pm.
Admission to all museums during the weekend are free and will include special events, activities, refreshments, and prizes. There will be one grand prize drawing collected from everyone who enters the by visiting the museums during the weekend. The more museums you visit and enter for your chance to win, the greater your chances are to win a weekend getaway to the ReTreet Glamping Resort in Scottsboro. The winner will also receive a gift basket with gift certificates from local restaurants and merchants.
For more information, please visit any of the Facebook pages for the museums and search for the Museum Weekend event page.
