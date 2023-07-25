Albertville city leaders are taking the opportunity to buy more property for potential future expansion of the city’s airport.
During a meeting July 17, City Council members approved purchasing land at 319 White Oak Road for the Albertville Regional Airport.
Mayor Tracy Honea said the land will be used for any future expansion at the airport.
The 1.48 acres of land is adjacent to the airport and will be purchased for $200,000.
Council members authorized Honea to sign all necessary documents.
Also during the meeting, council members:
• Approved a resolution to set prices of opening and closing graves at Albertville cemeteries.
Costs of a single lot is $700 and a double lot is $1,200.
Opening/closing a grave for adults is $575 during weekdays and $675 after hours.
Cost to open/close an infant’s grave is $400 on weekdays and $500 after hours.
Cost of cremation is $275 weekdays and $375 after hours.
The price increases will go into effect Aug. 1.
• Set a public hearing on Aug. 7 to hear a request from Beck Holdings LLC to rezone property on South Broad Street from R-1 to R-7, patio homes.
