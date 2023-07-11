April Purser, from the Alabama Department of Examiners of Public Accounts’, delivered the findings for the annual audit of the Marshall County School Board, Thursday evening.
“We conducted an audit based on whether or not the board complied with applicable laws and regulations,” Purser said to the board and guests.
“We also conducted an audit of the board’s federal financial assistance program. We issued an unmodified opinion on the board’s financial statements for this fiscal year which is the best opinion that we can give. This means that the financial statements are presented fairly and in accordance with general accounting principals. In addition, we issued an unmodified opinion on the board’s major Federal Financial Assistance Programs for the Fiscal year. This year we picked up a Special Education and the Education Stabilization Fund Grants. We reported no findings in our report. It is a clean report.”
The entire Marshall County Board of Education report is available at HYPERLINK “http://alison.legislature.state.al.us/” \t “_blank”Alison.legislature.state.al.us.
Marshall County Board of Education President Brian Naugher, was very pleased with the findings.
“No findings on our audit, we’ve come a long way. I appreciate everyone’s hard work.”
Bob Haygood, CSFO for the Marshall County Schools, also gave a brief statement.
“As of April 30, the General Fund Balance is $9,777,677, which is 2.06 months of months of operating,” he said. “We have our budget amendment submitted. I’ll say this about this audit, we’ve worked 3 years to get to this point and I’m glad we’re here. I’m just going to try to keep us that way, we don’t want any findings. We still have a high-risk audit but that will go away in a year or two. We’re in good shape as far as that goes. A lot of hard work went into that.”
Marshall County School Board Superintendent, Dr. Cindy Wigley, and board members approved the April Financial Statement and May 2023 paid payables.
• Bid(s)/Bid Renewal(s)
1. Bid # 23-011, Bread Service for SY 23-24, awarded to Flowers Baking Company of Birmingham, LLC., for $55,725.50.
2. Bid # 23-012, Ice Cream Service for SY 23-24, awarded to Ice Cream Warehouse.
• CNP Adult Meal Price Change
1. Adult meal prices change to $4.50, per federal guidelines.
• Personnel Action Item(s)
Substitute Bus Drivers on the attached list of substitute bus drivers for ATBE insurance purposes.
•Marshall County Summer Employee(s)
Temporary transportation employees for Camp Marshall-Summer 2023.
1. Steadman McPeters, Driver-DAR Campus
2. Connie Smith, Aide-DAR Campus
• Leave(s) of Absence
1. Jennifer Howard, Custodian, Brindlee Mountain Elementary School, leave requested for June 29-August 11, 2023.
• Retirement(s) and Resignation(s)
1. Frances Young, Bus Driver, Asbury Campus, retirement/resignation effective June 1, 2023.
2. Ed Spain, Bus Driver, Asbury Campus, retirement/resignation effective June 1, 2023.
3. Kaitlyn C. Griffin, Teacher, DAR Elementary School, resignation effective July 1, 2023.
• Transfer(s)
1. Melody Gamble, 10-month Counselor, Brindlee Mountain Elementary School, to 12-month Counselor, Brindlee Mountain High School, effective July 1, 2023.
2. Sydney Daugette, Teacher, Brindlee Mountain High School, to Counselor, Brindlee Mountain Primary School, effective July 1, 2023.
3. Kristy Stockton, Counselor, Brindlee Mountain Primary School, to Counselor, Brindlee Mountain Elementary School, effective June 22, 2023.
4. Jana Kennamer, Teacher, DAR Elementary School to Reading Specialist, DAR Elementary School, effective July 1, 2023.
5. Hannah Williams, Teacher, Douglas Elementary School, to PreK Teacher, Sloman Primary School, effective August 1, 2023, paid through DECA/Title I Funds.
6. Stephanie Springfield, Teacher, Brindlee Mountain Elementary School, to Assistant Principal, Sloman Primary/Douglas Elementary, effective June 22, 2023.
7. Angela Childress, Teacher, Brindlee Mountain Primary School, to Teacher, Brindlee Mountain Elementary School, effective August 1, 2023.
8. Citlalli Medina, Parent/Family Engagement/Instructional Assistant, Sloman Primary School, to PreK Auxiliary Teacher, Sloman Primary School, paid from DECE/Title I funds, effective August 1, 2023.
• New Employee(s)
1. Reagen Floyd, Teacher, Asbury High School, effective August 1, 2023.
2. Tiffany Yerby, Teacher, Douglas High School, effective August 1, 2023.
3. David Burt, Teacher, Asbury High School, effective August 1, 2023.
4. Kayla Nailer, CNP Stock Clerk/Custodian, Asbury Campus, effective August 1, 2023, pending certification.
5. Emily Waldrop, LEA Improvement Specialist, Marshall County Schools, effective July 5, 2023.
6. Jacquline Rhyne, Teacher, DAR Elementary School, effective August 1, 2023.
7. Matthew Pendergrass, Assistant Principal, Asbury High School, effective July 17, 2023.
8. Katheryn Maynard, Math Intervention/STEM, DAR Elementary School, effective August 1, 2023.
9. Emily Jackson, Teacher, Douglas Elementary School, effective August 1, 2023.
10. Hannah Hilley, Teacher, Douglas Elementary School, effective August 1, 2023.
11. Shayla F. Dorsett, Teacher, Douglas Elementary School, effective August 1, 2023, pending certification.
12. Emily S. Hill, Teacher, Douglas Elementary School, effective August 1, 2023.
13. Caleigh Wallace, Teacher, Brindlee Mountain High School, effective August 1, 2023.
14. Kerri Treece, Teacher, DAR Elementary School, effective August 1, 2023.
15. Shelby B. Sanders, Teacher, DAR Elementary School, effective August 1, 2023.
16. Tracie Ford, Teacher, DAR Elementary School, effective August 1, 2023.
The board also met briefly on Tuesday evening for a personnel matter.
Dr. Annie Spike facilitated the meeting as Dr. Cindy Wigley’s designee.
The Board voted to accept the resignation of Diana Turner, Teacher, DAR Elementary School, effective immediately.
