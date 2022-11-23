ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Albertville City Council members worked through a short agenda Monday night approving several resolutions relating to general obligation warrants.
City council members approved a resolution authorizing city leaders to pay off $820,000 in warrants issued in 2017 using its own funds.
According to the resolution, the warrants will be retired on Dec. 30, 2022.
The warrants affected include $265,000 in warrants maturing June 1, 2024; $275,000 in warrants maturing on June 1, 2025; and $280,000 in warrants maturing June 1, 2026.
In other business, councilmen also:
• Reappointed Paul McAbee to the Municipal Utilities Board.
• Introduced an ordinance that would allow council members, if they are sick, to call and participate in regularly scheduled council meetings.
To participate in meetings remotely, the council member must notify the council president and city clerk on or before the day of the meeting. The council member must also notify the city clerk of the remote location they will be participating from.
• Introduced an ordinance allowing special retail licenses for on-premise consumption.
Those licensed to sell alcohol at a park, airport authority, civic center, venue, theatre or other valid responsible organization of good reputation shall be allowed to sell liquor, table wine and beer at retail for on-premises consumption after paying a $1,500 license fee.
Both introduced ordinances will be voted on during an upcoming council meeting.
• Authorized Mayor Tracy Honea to sign a sublease agreement between ASP AL LLC and Tyonck WorldWide Services Inc. for the recently purchased hangar at the Albertville Regional Airport.
Honea said ASP has plans to bring an aero services business to the airport, although complete plans have not yet been released.
